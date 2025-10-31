You can watch the trailer we prepared for the Japanese Furniture Pack above.

Hello Contractors!

We’re excited to introduce the Japanese Furniture Pack DLC in the latest ContractVille 1.5 Update!

Our community voted for the Japanese theme in our recent Discord poll... And now it’s here!

🏠 New Content:

Free: With ContractVille 1.5, all players will be able to use over 50 Japanese-themed furniture items for free.

DLC Content: The Japanese Furniture Pack DLC includes over 200 additional Japanese-style furniture items, expanding your creative possibilities even further.

🎎 New Mission & House:

Just like the Medieval Furniture Pack DLC, this pack also comes with a decoration mission and a dedicated mission house.

In this special home, you’ll take on Lady Aiko’s request — decorating her residence in true traditional Japanese style.

Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Japanese design, blending elegance, simplicity, and craftsmanship in every detail. Bring harmony and balance to your builds with the Japanese Furniture Pack!





What's Next?

We are continuing our optimization efforts, taking your feedback into consideration. We will share our work with you shortly. 👷

Thank you very much for your support! 🌠