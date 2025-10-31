 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625637 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • The Item Mall window layout has been updated, offering a wider display and removing the need for scrolling

  • Certain NPCs now have the ability to move around randomly within their area

Feature Changes

  • The use of Quality Ziva Pustika has been disabled in Anaka Kruma, High Kruma, and Chaturanga

  • The time limit for Waves 4 and 5 in both Anaka Kruma and Kruma events has been increased from 10 to 20 minutes

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved a visual issue where some players appeared as vendor boxes while moving

  • Fixed a problem causing characters to become stuck on the loading screen when changing maps

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2081881
