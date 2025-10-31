Highlights
The Item Mall window layout has been updated, offering a wider display and removing the need for scrolling
Certain NPCs now have the ability to move around randomly within their area
Feature Changes
The use of Quality Ziva Pustika has been disabled in Anaka Kruma, High Kruma, and Chaturanga
The time limit for Waves 4 and 5 in both Anaka Kruma and Kruma events has been increased from 10 to 20 minutes
Bug Fixes
Resolved a visual issue where some players appeared as vendor boxes while moving
Fixed a problem causing characters to become stuck on the loading screen when changing maps
Changed files in this update