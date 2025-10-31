 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625564
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix gates blocking/breaking animals even when open
- Fix horses disappearing if the player leaves the area
- Fix some issues that could keep the loading screen stuck on
- Several changes and updates to improve performance of loading new areas
- Let player 2 spend feathers to increase their inventory/skill slots
- Minor visual fixes
- Updated Unity Editor version so all future patches have the fix for a potential Unity exploit

