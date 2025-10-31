Changelog 0.9 (2025-10-31):

[New] Points of Interest (POIs)

There are 40 different POIs, which spawn randomly in the world

POIs might spawn NPCs (like bandits or animals)

Each POI has a chance to spawn loot

Some POIs spawn in specific biomes only





[New] Melee weapons now have a heavy strike (hold mouse button) which deals more damage



[New] Animals can now be catched with a rope



[New] Creative mode removal (F7) and edit tool (F8) area selection can now be rotated (CTRL + arrow keys) (EXPERIMENTAL)



[New] Added new creative mode forestation tool (F6->2) to place multiple plants (EXPERIMENTAL)



[New] Added support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR (see graphics settings)



[New] Added several craftable animal trophies



[New] You can now get antlers from deers, red deers and mooses (required for trophies)



[New] Ingame map now optionally shows the biomes and a straight-line path to the last spawn position



[New] New weapons: javelin (spear) and morning star



[New] Added new object: tub



[New] Added new light sources: magic lamp, lantern (square), 4 new candles, 1 new standing torch variant



[New] Added many new objects, which are part of POIs (watch tower, wigwam, shipwrecks, altar, carriage, igloo, cairn etc)



[New] Water containers (open barrel, trough, tub) now fill with drinkable water during rain (if placed outside)



[New] New block shapes: torus (2 variants), half torus, rounded cylinder, partly rounded block, hollow arc inverse, hollow arc inverse corners



[New] Loot in chests now spawn with random durability and a random modifier (which makes a weapon, for example, stronger or weaker)



[New] New plants: duckweed, cattail, spooky tree, giant tree



[New] The "editnpc" dialog now also enables you to move and rotate npcs



[New] Added optional basic building menu (hold C)



[New] Building menu and other radial menus now show a tooltip, providing more information about the selected function



[New] Added male pig and male horse



[New] There is now a small chance the player can get struck by lightnings during heavy thunderstorms (especially when wearing armors)



[New] Rain is now hearable on some objects (e.g. tents, manhole covers etc)



[New] Measuring tape can now be fixed/locked, so the measure tape remains visible even after equipping another item



[New] Posters now provide options (hold F) to change the image or to copy the image and poster size



[New] Crafting menu now shows how many items of the selected recipe are already in inventory



[New] Added command "deletechunk" to delete/reset a chunk



[New] "Undo" for blueprint placement can now also be executed in survival mode



[New] Added setting to always allow "undo" in survival mode



[New] Added setting to include air when placing blueprints (only if blueprint contains terrain)



[New] Added permission "peacefulmode" (under "general"), which overrides the peaceful mode for a permission/area only if the value was set explicitly



[Change] Updated engine version to Unity 6000.0.60f1



[Change] Reworked grid behaviour for construction elements (if desired, you can change the grid behaviour in the "miscellaneous" game settings)



[Change] Improved melee weapon animations and sounds



[Change] Items with different conditions (durability) can no longer be stacked



[Change] Console command "edit rotate/rotation" and "edit move" now also work for npcs



[Change] Number of tracked undo steps can now be changed in the settings



[Change] Added buttons to enable/disable all npcs in world creation dialog



[Change] Improved building and vehicle controls when using a gamepad



[Change] When interacting with an empty furnace, the game now shows a marker indicating the fuel hatch location



[Change] Forests spawn a bit more frequently now (does not affect existing islands)



[Change] Gutting progress is no longer reset when you stop gutting a corpse



[Change] Water plants (e.g water lily) can now be placed properly on water surfaces



[Change] Rounded block (construction element) now has smoother edges



[Change] Double-click on a block shape in crafting menu now directly crafts this block



[Change] Greatly increased audible range of piano, gramophone and player voice



[Change] Added more details to bull, ram and billy goat models



[Change] Signs are now stackable (except standing sign)



[Change] Fish is now stackable (except larger fish)



[Change] Bandits now also spawn in "Peaceful mode", but they still won't attack on sight (Feedback needed)



[Change] Player no longer gets overheated when sleeping in a tent or shelter



[Change] Duplicate key assignments (in controls settings) are now highlighted



[Change] Inventory and crafting menu now contain a help button (which brings up the journal)



[Change] Message dialogs can now be confirmed by pressing return



[Change] World backup restore list (right-click on a world) now indicate if a backup was created automatically before world conversion



[Change] Multiplayer servers can optionally define a world boundary to prevent players from traveling further (see "World_MaxSector" in server.properties)



[Change] Building size values in the black box on the left side are now displayed with up to 4 decimal places (instead of 3)



[Bugfix] Fixed various issues with gamepad input



[Bugfix] Fixed malformed clothes when having certain items equipped



[Bugfix] Fixed meat and fish being placeable on the same slot on a meat dryer



[Bugfix] You can no longer fill drinking bottles (waterskin, canteen) with saltwater if you're underwater



[Bugfix] Fixed web requests (e.g to download map data from a server) not working if the server used an IPv6 address



[Bugfix] Fixed wrong loam block crafting recipe ingredients



[Bugfix] Surface offset now works correctly for pyramid block shape



[Bugfix] Fixed "calc" console command



[Bugfix] Water plants no longer break if they have contact with a water surface



[Bugfix] Fixed map buttons sometimes not being clickable



[Bugfix] Fixed vehicles not being craftable in creative mode



[Bugfix] Fixed wrong loot stack count from fishing pouches



[Bugfix] Mirrored signs are now displayed correctly



[Bugfix] Surface offset now works properly for pyramid and pillar block shapes



[Bugfix] Fixed permissions (multiplayer) not working when assigning an integer value to a permission which expected a floating point value



[Bugfix] Fixed wrong transparency on construction element preview when using terrain materials



Hey folks!Finally the new update is now available! But first of all, I'm sorry for the long wait time. This update should have been available much earlier, but unfortunately unexpected personal circumstances led to this delay. But development should now be back on track.In any case, this update introduces a lot of changes, but the main feature of this update are "Points of Interest" which spawn randomly in the world.Points of Interest (POIs) are special locations in the world, a bit like a "mini dungeon". It could be a special natural structure (e.g a giant tree or a special rock formation) or a man-made structure (e.g a bandit camp or a sunken shipwreck).In total, this update introduces 40 different POIs. Some POIs only spawn in specific biomes or climate regions. Each POI has the chance to spawn random loot and some POIs are also guarded by NPCs. To make POIs a little more varied, the update introduces a whole range of new objects and plants.POIs will also spawn in existing worlds btw. If something goes wrong during world conversion, don't worry, the game creates a backup of your world automatically. In this case, please let us know so we can fix this issue ASAP!There are also several new objects that can be crafted (e.g. animal trophies) as well as some new items.But this update also introduces various other things: we have improved combat with melee weapons - the game now distinguishes between a regular strike and a heavy strike (hold mouse button), which deals more damage.The ingame map also received two useful change: it now shows the boimes and also provides an indicator where to find your last spawn point. Both can be disabled if desired.If you want to catch animals, this update adds a useful new feature: you can now catch animals with a rope. This makes herding a lot more easier.If you want to improve your performance a bit, you can now enable NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR. The game gives full control over the quality, so alternatively you can also use it to improve the rendering quality.The building part had also been improved by introducing several new block shapes (e.g torus, rounded cylinder etc). If you still think there are missing shapes, just let us know!Last but not least, open water containers (like the trough or the newly added tub) will now be filled automatically by rain if it has been placed outside. This makes it easier to get fresh water.As always, this update also introduces several changes, improvements and bugfixes. You can find the full changelog below. If you run into any issues, please let us know. Otherwise, stay tuned for the next update, which will be available soon :)