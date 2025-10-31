The 0.63 update is here !



Called the Old Kingdom update, this update will add two additional start dates where Egypt is playable with its narrative and events surrounding the Pyramid Age and the beginning of the End of the Old Kingdom.



Because what could be spookier for Halloween than an update adding a new system for tombs and events involving assassinations and palace revolutions ?



Of course, here are the full update notes:



AI changes

-Changed how the AI calculate its troops so that the will have around 5000 troops at low population and go up to 10000 at higher populations between 25000 and 1000000 levable populations

Events added/changes

-Added 8 events for the evolutions of the tombs in Egypt

-Added an event when Sumer pass to the era of Nobles and Oligarchs around 2950BC

-Added 10 events around the fate of Djoser/Netjerikhet heirs and the rise of the Cult of Osiris and the choice of the heir of the last heir of Djoser for the 2650BC start date

-Added 15 events for the 4th Dynasty for the 2650BC start date

-Added 3 more events around the evolutions of the tombs in Egypt

-Added 3 events around what to do when you have enough wood in your capital for the 2650BC start date

-Added two events around Heq-At/Iounou/Heliopolis. The first one let you expand the local temple of Ra. The second one will happen if you have expanded the temple. The two are for the 2650BC startdate

-Changed the starting event for Egypt in 2500BC

-Added 8 events in 2500BC for the end of the 4th Dynasty

-Added 14 events and 12 radiant events for the Crisis of the Fall of the Old Kingdom. 8 events will serve as conclusions to this Crisis, depending on if the Nobles, Corruption and Royal Weakness values of the Crisis are less or equal/above 3

-Added 2 events around the rise of Imhotep around 2695 and 2670BC

-Added 2 events around the end of the dynasty of Khasekhemwy and for the player to choose to have the narration of Djoser and Snefru or not

-Now if you unite Egypte earlier than 3150BC, you will have your tombs events coming earlier. So that the Decline of the Old Kingdom crisis come earlier since its linked to the tomb event that comes after the one giving you full pyramids

-Now 8 events of 2650BC will happen after the death of Khasekhemwy, giving narration between his death and the Crisis of the Decline of the Old Kingdom

-Now 8 events of 2650BC regarding the dyansty of Djoser and the rise of Snefru will happen if you choose Netjerikhet/Djoser as heir in the event at the end of Khasekhemwy

-The event of the rise of Ra now gives less Maat and increase the Weakness of the Kings

-The loss of Maat from the radiants events around the nobles will now scale with your current Maat

-Added 2 more events for the evolution of Tombs in Egypt, one for the Double Temple and one reducing even more the gain in Maat if you build a mastaba after the pyramids

Gameplay added

-Fully reworked the tomb system. Now you will have to choose between the type, size and options of your tomb. A new UI with images for your tombs come with it. The options for each type of tomb will change as time pass. First with mastabas, then the pyramids.

-Began the work on the systems for Sumer and Mesopotamia

-The Royal Palace finally work ! Basically it works like this: if you have a palace in your capital, you will have access to customisation of your royal palace with rooms that will give you bonuses. Changing the rooms will cost you wealth. Later we will lock certain rooms behind ideas. For example you will have access to the one that increase the production of your scribes when you have the idea for scribes

-The startdate of 2650BC is now playable

-The startdate of 2500BC is now playable but with no events

-Added 4 new buildings into the game:

---The warehouse, that protect a minimum stock of each metal, making so that you can go more higher for your stocks of Bronze and Copper. it also increase the max quantity of wealth your population can have, increasing in the long run your taxes from them

---The workshops, that increase city attire, urban wealth production, but at the cost of reducing your max urban population in your cities

---The market, that increase all wealth production and city attire but also reduce a bit the max urban population in your city

---The monuments, that are another way to spend wealth for Maat, but only bring a bit of city attire after their construction(and beautiful ruins in the future)

-Added the bonus to minimum autonomy in Mesopotamia. Basically, City states in Mesopotamia will rely on their capital. Territories near their capital will have a high minimum autonomy that will decrease across the centuries. Territories farther, but of their culture will have a bit more minimum autonomy. Territories farther, but not of their culture will have even more minimum autonomy. Territories outside of Mesopotamia(Syrie, the Upper regions, the middle Euphrates, Assyria, the Zagros, Akkad, Sumer and Elam) will have the most minimum autonomy. This system will make so that the game feel of Mesopotamia is that at the beginning you will rely only on your capital, later on also the territories next to it, before relying on even more territories along the centuries

-Added the trade between Cyprus and territories that are near it. Gimme copper !

-Now the coastal territories of Sumer will change across the eras as the Persian Gulf is pushed back by the Euphrates and Tigrus

-Now there is two lakes in Sumer for the first start dates, increasing the geographical change during the early Bronze Age

-Now, territories not of your culture will slowly grow a minority population of your culture across the years when in your kingdom. It will be even bigger in territories directly near territories of your culture up to 6%

-Now territories will have small communities of cultures that they border. It will never grow bigger than 5% of the local population if you have a cultural law more tolerant of other cultures

-Doubled the number of cultures in the game by adding syncretic cultures. Now each cultures are organized into culture groups. If a faction of a culture group expand into other culture groups around their original zone, they will slowly convert the local cultures to a big syncretic culture that is included into their culture group

Tweaks to Gameplay

-Increased the bonus earned from the technique of admin point from the ruler/vizierfrom a +25% to a +100%

-Increased the reduction to revolt at the capital from -1 to -2

-Changed how the malus to admin production from a high number of scribes work. Now will be shown in the Admin Menu as a percentage between 20 and 200% the percentage of admin points production.The bonuses will not multiplied each other but be added, and finally reduced by the malus coming from a high number of scribes. For example, the administrative hierarchy idea will affect this value the same way than one more level of scribe production from the techniques

-Reduced the bonus to technique points from the Education Law, from +25% per level to +20% per level

-Changed the base cost for the levels of the Palace. From 2000 to 2500 for level 2. Also, building time to level 2 have been increased from 4 to 5 years

-Increased the max level of the palace from 2 to 4

-Changed a bit how the 3rd Dynasty is in-game. Now Sanakht comes before Sekhemkhet. The dates are also changed a bit all around, with Djoser and Houni having long reign, and the others having smaller reigns

-Egypt will begin with 5500 scribes from 5000 in 2800BC

-Changed a bit the size of the temples in Egypt for 2950BC and 2800BC

-Increased the number of priests per level of temples. From 10, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500 for the levels from 1 to 6, to 25, 50, 100, 250, 400 and 600 for the levels from 1 to 6

-Now an old character will have 50% chances from 100% of losing stats, because of his old age, each year

-Renamed the territory of Batruna to Gebal, the city of Byblos

-The two coastal territories of Libya, the two territories between Lower Egypt and Canaan and the two territories between Lower Egypt and the Red Sea will now be considered as oasis

-Now Djoser will be named as Netjerikhet(his Horus name) before the Middle Kingdom and as Djoser/ the Holy starting at the XIIth dynasty

-Changed how the epidemies in cities happen past their max urban densities. Before it went to 20% if you have twice the max urban density. Now it will slowly grow by 1% per 1000 inhabitants past the max density. So before, if the max population was 50.000, it would have needed to be at 100.000 for a 20% risks per year. Now it will need only 65.000 to be at 20% risks per year

-Now, pillaging a territory will destroy the infrastructures(palace, temple, workshops, warehouse, port, markets), but also bring you even more plunder depending on the level of those infrastrucutres. Also, bigger cities will lose more parts of their city when you plunder them and not just one city size

-Alep and Ebla are bigger in 2350 and 2200BC

-There is now a faction in the south of Sumer in 1600BC representing the Sea Dynasty

-Increased a bit more the silver mines in the Taurus mountains and Cappadocian regions

-Changed a bit the long range trade code so that its first the urban wealth that is spent to buy the ressources(copper, wood, etc)

-Changed the political history of the Khabur valley in North Mesopotamia. In 2500 and 2350BC, the Kingdom of Nagar will now rule. After Akkad, new kingdoms will rise in the region, and so it is now populated by factions in 2200, 2050 and 1900BC

-Tripled the urban population at the initialisation of a game. Changed how the starting urban wealth is calculated. Doubled the starting rural wealth

-Changed how the max urban wealth is calculated, from an equation linked to the size of the city, to an equation solely linked to the size of the urban population

-Added the sumerian king list up to Mesh-ki-ang-gasher(and yes he ruled for 324 years, like any human king)

-Now the long range trade will not be a fix value, but rather a random value around the previous valus. So in place of trading a fixed 3 copper, you will have between 2 and 4

-Corrected how the code for the wood production work. There was a miscalculation that has been corrected. Also, the production of wood begin earlier on tribal territories

-Added forests for 4 provinces in Elam

-Changed how the distance to the capital is affected by rivers. Now rivers will each give a different bonus. Also, the system will choose between this bonus and the one from the roads and will choose the better one. Also, the Nile will work like if you have level 6 roads, and the Tigrus and Euphrate will be less succesfull the north of Assur and Mari. The minimum increase to distance from the capital will always be 1. And coastal territories will have a base reduction of 20% between them if no river is present

-Now the territory value of each idea will slowly grow up to 10(it should take 25 years between 5 and 10). This will work like that so that ideas that come after specific ideas will only expand to new territories if those previous ideas have appeared on the territory for more than 25 years. It should not have any affect in Egypt or South Mesopotamia, but for new territories at the frontier, it will make that ideas will propagate step by step and not in one fell swoop

-Now the Advanced tools idea need either 10 of copper or 10 of lead bronze to appear, from a coppermine of at least 1

-The three furnaces ideas now need the previous one, from being linked to the glass ideas

-The idea of the Glazed glass now demand the first furnace idea

-The Charcoal idea now need the second Iron idea to appear, from needed the 1st iron idea

-Now, you will earn 25% of your population of priest as admin point. It can be increased to 50 and 75% via their priviledges, at the cost of more influence for them

-Changed how the base stats of new characters are set. Now they will be a bit more random, but can be bigger

-Now, new characters(like new noble house chief) can have sons when created. Also, a new noble house chief will be generated when the previous one had no heir. If they have a n heir, it will be the first son of the noble family chief

-Now the 2nd max level of the Court spendings is at 300% of the "Normal Court" spending from 400% and the max level is at 400% from 600%

-Reduced the value of the Technique of the Court spendings adding to the Admin Score, from a base of 8 to 7 and from +3% per level to +2%. So now it will be between 7 and 15% from between 8 and 20%

-The maximum size of cities is now 20. It will be less if there is less plains on this territories

-Now revolt coming from cultures of a territory will not just take into account only the main culture of the territory but also the 1st and 2nd minorities if there is such minorities

-There will be no Middle Egyptian factions in 3400BC. The factions in Middle Egypt will have a 50% chances to become Middle Egyptian when the event if the player play in Middle Egypt should come

-The transformation from tribal cultures(west semites, east semites, luwians, etc) to non-tribal cultures(phoenicians, ebaites, etc) will now begin when a region is under 50 tribal

-Changes the chances for emergence of non-tribal cultures from between 30-40% of chances in territories around 50 tribal value, to full 100% under 10 tribal value

-Done some changes here and there on the cultural setup to add the syncretic cultures where they should be

-Reduced the maximum malus for moral for military campaign from -50 to -25

-Reduced the chances of a character infertility

-Now, if a dynasty ends with less than 4 rulers, the new dynasty will be merged with the previous one. They will still have their consanguinity reset, but not dynastic corruption

Bugs corrected

-Corrected an error in the code for the tooltip of regions when over a territory

-Corrected a bug in the code where the game searched for Libou necklaces when there is none

-Corrected that no factions owned the Fayum in the startdates without Egypt after its unification

-Corrected a bug where the title and text of the scenario was not reset when you come for the first time in the Choose Scenario Menu

-Now if a territory is not a capital, its reduction to revolt will be set to 0

-Now your characters can't die from sickness for the 40 first years of your playthrough

-Corrected a bug for the calculation of the spending when you launch the building of a palace past the 1st level

-Corrected a typo in the tooltips of the Port

-Corrected some errors in the code for wealth production in the territories

-Corrected a bug with the Recommended factions buttons

-Corrected a territory assignement for Yamhad in 1900 and 1750BC

-You can't have raids from the Libus for the 5 first years of your playthrough

-Changed the text in french tor the Distance from the capital so that it fits

-Corrected an error typo for the name of the god for the local temple in french

-Some texts of the Territory Menu weren't translated in french, it has been corrected

-The capitals in Mesopotamia don't have minimum autonomy, as intended

-Now, if you change the "from which populations does your levy comes from" Law after levying your troop, the levies will go back to their populations as intended. Before, you could send rurals to cities and urbans in rural areas by doing this move

-The values linked to the Civil Wars in Egypt are now saved

-Corrected some bugs with coasts on the territory fresco

-Now the diminutive for third should be "rd" and not "td", as intended

-Corrected an error for the Alert if there is empty palace rooms in your capital which continued to be shown even if all rooms were set

-Now if you are at 5 farms from their maximum on a territory, you can still use the +5 Farms button. Same for the cities

-Now the max levels of the buildings that take time to be build work as intended

-Corrected bugs around the UI of the save system

-You can now have famines, enjoy

-If the 2nd minority of population grow up to go above the other minority of population, they will now become the 1st minority

-Corrected a bug where the event making you choose between Middle Egyptian and staying Upper Egyptian in 3400BC would send the event for a palace in Abdju that come in 2350BC

-Now factions with not enough levies will not go to war, as intended

UI Changes

-Changed a bit the color of some regions for the mode map that show the regions on the map

-Bettered the granularity of the empty zones that take the color of a faction if this faction control all the territories around it. Now, the big zones are divided in parts linked to the regions around it. For example, the empty zone at the east of Egypt will ahve parts for Lower, Middle and Upper Egypt when you control those territories

-Now, factions controlling regions will show their names on the map when you dezoom enough

-Now the buttons for changing scenario in the Choose Scenario menu will be yellow when its the scenario selected, and grey when its not

-Added a button in the save menu to erase a savegame. Added also an alert when the save is not of the same version than the current one

-Increased the speed of the passing of turn when there is more factions active on the map

-The empty zones only appear in the political map mode

-Changed the asset for the city

-You cannot zoom as much now. It should reduce the viewing of the pixels of the map(its 20.000 on 20.000 dammit)

-Darkened the background in the events menu

-The placeholder picture in the Territory Menu is no more ! In its place, a small fresco will show the biomes of the territory(if its an oasis, if there is mountains, if there is forests, if its coastal, if there is a river, etc)

-Changed a bit the UI for the events of a new ruler or a new dynasty

-Now the territories producing emeralds or amethyst will have a different sprite for their gem mine

-Finally totally reworked the Biomes sub-menu

-Reworked the Buildings sub-menu

-Reworked the Main Infos sub-menu

-Changed the colorimetrics for the distance of capital mapmode

-All the techniques domain have now specific columns frescoes related to those domains

-Darkened some elements in the dropdown in the options

-Changed a bit the mapmode showing which factions are playable. Now they will have different shade of green depending of: if they have content for them, content for them when they become a bigger faction, no special content

-Added a button in the Army Menu showing you the levies and which territories provide levies in more or less numbers

-Reduced a bit the size of the buttons for adding or reducing Autonomy so that the text don't go behind them if the Autonomy is at 100%

-Added a new picture for the events for a new ruler

-Added waves animations for the coast on the map !

-Improved how the loading bar of the launching screen work

-Changed how the sliders looks in the Admin Menu

-Changed the visual of the admin score bar

-Changed how the slider of the levies rate looks in the Military Menu

-Changed how the sliders looks in the Settings Menu

-Changed the UI for the Escape Menu

-Changed the visual of the Mines buttons in the Biome sub-menu to look like the Levy Map button mapmode. Each new button showing a mapmode will work and look like this

-Now the buttons for the first panels when you launch the game, and the button after the loading screen will be cartouches

-Added in the 1st Settings Menu a button that show the terms of utilisation of the Font EB Garamond

-Changed the fonts of many big texts here and there(the faction description, the scenario description, the Events texts) in EB Garamond, from basic Arial

-Now the Persian Gulf will change up to 2100BC ! We will add later other changes for the 2nd Millenium BC

-Now the Tigrus and Euphrates will change their course every 20-40 years in Southern Mesopotamia

-Changed the alerts for Low Loyalty of the Clergies and the Nobles

-Added a button in the Administration sub-menu to show a mapmode showing the cost of administration on the map

-Changed how the cultural map works. Now the cultures will be united under groups, and when clicking on a territory it will show the sub-cultures of this culture group

-Added some beards and hairs to the Western Semites. Put Eblaite into the Eastern Category for clothes

Music Changes

-Removed one music cause it was not bronzeagy enough

-Added three more musics done by Emilien Delcour

-Changed how the musics playlist is shuffled. Now you will have the "early" musics between 3400BC and 2400BC. The "middle" musics between 3000BC and 1500BC. And the "late" musics after 2100BC. Depending on which era you're in, there will be more "early", "middle" or "late" musics. And you will have only "early" musics before 3000BC, only "middle" musics between 2400 and 2100BC and only "late" musics after 1500BC