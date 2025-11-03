 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20625543 Edited 3 November 2025 – 07:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Trade Commison Tycoon
Compete with other shopkeepers! Start with the same capital—buy low, sell high, and see who can amass the greatest fortune.

In-Game Event Calendar
Preview and prepare for a full month of events in advance—each brimming with exclusive rewards and its own leaderboard!

Guild Optimizations
Guild notices, rankings, investments, selections, and player profiles have been updated for enhanced guild management.

Halloween Spooktacular
Spooky fun awaits! Lead your heroes into Halloween quests, snag eerie treasures, and trade them for awesome rewards before the event vanishes into the night!

Various UI/UX optimizations & balancing

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 982301
