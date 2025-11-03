Trade Commison Tycoon
Compete with other shopkeepers! Start with the same capital—buy low, sell high, and see who can amass the greatest fortune.
In-Game Event Calendar
Preview and prepare for a full month of events in advance—each brimming with exclusive rewards and its own leaderboard!
Guild Optimizations
Guild notices, rankings, investments, selections, and player profiles have been updated for enhanced guild management.
Halloween Spooktacular
Spooky fun awaits! Lead your heroes into Halloween quests, snag eerie treasures, and trade them for awesome rewards before the event vanishes into the night!
Various UI/UX optimizations & balancing
Version 2.5.0 Release Notes
