Halloween Update in Animalia

Hello everyone!

Unfortunately, we recently experienced a serious technical issue. Due to a power outage, the main Animalia project suffered data corruption just before the release of the Halloween pack.

Since then, our team has been working daily to restore and rebuild the project. This process takes time and care — it involves file recovery, system reconfiguration, and multiple stability tests. Because of this, some previously fixed errors or bugs may temporarily reappear.

We kindly ask for everyone’s understanding and patience during this period. If you encounter any issues, please report them in the feedback channel — this helps us speed up the stabilization process

Update Highlights

Despite the challenges, we are pleased to bring several exciting new features coming to Animalia:

New Map – Savanna-D4

Explore a vast and stunning savanna filled with new ecosystems, challenges, and survival opportunities. The Savanna-D4 offers a rich and wild environment, perfect for new adventures.

New Playable Animal – Barn Owl

The Barn Owl arrives in the world of Animalia! An agile, stealthy, and mysterious creature, capable of mastering the night skies and striking its prey with precision (in development!).

Halloween Event – The Mystery of the Savannas

Get ready for a special Halloween event! Uncover the secrets hidden in the shadows and face unique challenges as you unravel the mystery haunting the Savanna with a mysterious being. Will you survive what lies ahead?

Official Server & Server Panel for Players

We are launching a new server and the testing phase of the server panel, which will offer better gameplay, improved performance, and new tools for the community in Animalia Survival Realism Official - Servidor Multiplayer.

The panel may experience some instability as it is still under development, but over time we will improve and adjust it. For any questions, the Animalia Realism Official server team will be ready to help.

⚙️ Attention:

During upcoming updates, some adjustments and fixes will still be applied as we continue restoring and optimizing the rebuilt project. Some inconsistencies may persist due to file recovery.

We deeply appreciate everyone’s support and patience. The Animalia team remains committed to providing an increasingly stable, immersive, and fun experience..

High Brazil Studio Team – Animalia Survival