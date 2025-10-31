Hello everyone,

This is our first little hotfix 0.7.0.3 for Vanguard Galaxy

Fixes

Fixed mission items no longer counting towards the objective after picking them up while cargo is full,

Fix for using the locate button of a mission in the very first system of the prologue,

Prevent abandon option for story mission,

Small text fix for autopilot stat Credits spent

We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.

Cheers,

Bat Roost Games