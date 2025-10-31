 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625511 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This is our first little hotfix 0.7.0.3 for Vanguard Galaxy

Fixes

  • Fixed mission items no longer counting towards the objective after picking them up while cargo is full,

  • Fix for using the locate button of a mission in the very first system of the prologue,

  • Prevent abandon option for story mission,

  • Small text fix for autopilot stat Credits spent

We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.

Cheers,

Bat Roost Games

