House Party Patch 1.4.2.13206g is here!



The most important change in this update is the resolution of the Unity Security vulnerability, but we've fixed a couple of bugs as well.

Unity Security Vulnerability



Unity issued a notice about a vulnerability in all versions of the engine since 2017.1. We have updated the Unity version of House Party to resolve this vulnerability. We fixed a couple of bugs this update created (scrolling sensitivity and digital camera issues), but they weren't issues before, so you shouldn't see any change with those fixes.



Additional Bug Fixes



We fixed an issue that could cause the new group popup to not allow creation of a new group. Photos from saved games now correctly load again when a saved game is loaded. And we fixed a bug that caused the new game button to sometimes not work for new players on their first run of the game.





You can see the full release notes here: https://housepartygame.com/ReleaseNotes





