* Added Level 18 "Nostalgic Memories" and it's corresponding achievement.

* Level 17 now transitions to Level 18.

* New entity, "Shadow Entity" added to Level 18.

* Steam Overlay now works.

* Reduced camera render distance from 10000 to 1000 to improve performance on levels with lots of 3D objects. It should not even be noticeable.

* Added Vending Machine ambient sound to all vending machines.

* Fixed sound not playing when continuing a game.

* Small bug fixes.

Known Bugs:

* Something is causing frame drops on Level 18 when looking a certain direction, and I cannot find the cause (yet). Frames do not drop below 30 fps, but it is noticeable and jarring.

* Sound is not turned off when turning sound off in the options menu.

* Display options menu requires clicking twice to activate/deactivate the first time.

* Display changes revert back to default on any level load.

* If the player is looking straight up, the screen goes black.

Known Issues:

* The exe file is not signed, so Microsoft and antivirus software do not like it.

* Requires Microsoft Edge Webview2 to run the game, which comes packed in the game file folder.

(Your Windows PC should have it already installed unless Microsoft Edge was uninstalled, or never installed.)