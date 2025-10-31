 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20625387 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors!

This update brings important changes and improvements to The Legacy, focusing on optimization (a 10–15% FPS boost), overall convenience, and game atmosphere.

Thank you to everyone who helps us hunt down bugs, share feedback, and suggest ideas — it’s thanks to you that The Legacy keeps getting better with every update. In the next patch, you can expect plenty of new crafting recipes, a reworked storyline, a completely new save system, and the very first type of transport!

We continue to work hard on every aspect of the game. Special attention is being given to the storyline, the addition of interactive NPCs, new crafting recipes, items, food, water, and expanded world interactions.

In addition, this update launches a Halloween Event that will last until the next patch. Across the world, you’ll find magical pumpkins — breaking them can reward you with random rare or common items useful for survival, as well as experience points.
We’re also developing a skill system that will let you spend earned experience and levels to unlock abilities that make surviving and fighting enemies easier.

All this and much more awaits you in the current and upcoming updates.

🟢 ADDED / IMPROVED

  • Optimization — 10–15% FPS increase

  • Zombie models replaced with new demon models

  • All enemies now have increased health

  • Headshots now deal x3 damage, but no longer kill instantly

  • Boss rituals now deal more damage depending on the number of players

  • Knife rebalanced — no longer too strong or too fast

  • Zombies can now hear gunshots from greater distances

  • Trader now offers quests more frequently

  • Added safe zone around the trader

  • Added key rebinding options in settings

  • Added raindrop effects on lakes and rivers

  • Added more unique spawn points in green smoke zones

  • Added new lakes, swamps, replaced one river, and added new wind turbine models

  • Added more lamps around the world

  • Added a large playground in Svitlograd Park

  • Added more rocks and reworked beach cliffs — now they provide stone when mined

  • Circus location expanded

  • Improved hit feedback on enemies (to be further refined in future patches)

  • Improved map hints and secret bunker indicator

  • Improved balance of food and water across the map

  • Improved armor, weight, and blocking balance

  • All players now have +5 kg backpack capacity

  • Armor now weighs less

  • Autosave enabled by default

  • Added new chemlight colors

  • Added new screamers inside houses

  • Rabbits now run faster

  • Scarecrow attacks more frequently

  • Added tooltips for first-time interactions with key items (coins, Molfar’s Book, campfire kit, fuel canister, mushrooms, herbs, etc.)

  • Added tooltip explaining that running and walking increase body temperature

  • Added resource information to tools

  • Added new chemical poisoning effect and tooltip

  • Added new music and loading screen backgrounds

  • Added Halloween event

  • Trader screen can now be closed with TAB and ESC

  • Trader and storage windows now display more items per row

  • Item quantity text in inventory is now colored

  • Inventory and trader backgrounds are now darker

  • Crafting recipes now display red and green ingredient indicators

  • Flashlight battery and gas mask filter charge are now shown in item info panel

  • If inventory is full, items now spawn near the player

  • Added small starter loot at the player campfire

  • Reduced amount of starting weapons

  • Reduced trap size

  • Weather now changes more frequently

  • Night demons have become stronger

  • Added thunder and lightning to Rain weather

🛠️ FIXED

  • Dead zombies occasionally teleporting — fixed

  • Zombies no longer pass through the trader’s vehicle

  • Boat sound bug — fixed

  • Autosave error — fixed

  • Armor percentage not saving — fixed

  • Player badges not saving when changing in the main menu — fixed

  • Rope crafting recipe issue (used 1 cloth instead of 10) — fixed

  • Fixed multiple issues from the bug report table

  • Fixed colliders on the yellow tent

  • Fixed bug where dropping an active chemlight didn’t disable its clothing slot highlight

  • Fixed dark windows on destroyed cars

  • Fixed terrain issues around Svitlograd

  • Fixed incorrect fence models in town

  • Fixed potion description text overflowing the page

  • Flashlights can now be sold regardless of battery charge

  • Fixed overly fast body temperature decrease

  • Reduced number of tents in the world

  • Several localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link