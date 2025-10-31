Greetings, Survivors!

This update brings important changes and improvements to The Legacy, focusing on optimization (a 10–15% FPS boost), overall convenience, and game atmosphere.

Thank you to everyone who helps us hunt down bugs, share feedback, and suggest ideas — it’s thanks to you that The Legacy keeps getting better with every update. In the next patch, you can expect plenty of new crafting recipes, a reworked storyline, a completely new save system, and the very first type of transport!

We continue to work hard on every aspect of the game. Special attention is being given to the storyline, the addition of interactive NPCs, new crafting recipes, items, food, water, and expanded world interactions.

In addition, this update launches a Halloween Event that will last until the next patch. Across the world, you’ll find magical pumpkins — breaking them can reward you with random rare or common items useful for survival, as well as experience points.

We’re also developing a skill system that will let you spend earned experience and levels to unlock abilities that make surviving and fighting enemies easier.

All this and much more awaits you in the current and upcoming updates.

🟢 ADDED / IMPROVED

Optimization — 10–15% FPS increase

Zombie models replaced with new demon models

All enemies now have increased health

Headshots now deal x3 damage, but no longer kill instantly

Boss rituals now deal more damage depending on the number of players

Knife rebalanced — no longer too strong or too fast

Zombies can now hear gunshots from greater distances

Trader now offers quests more frequently

Added safe zone around the trader

Added key rebinding options in settings

Added raindrop effects on lakes and rivers

Added more unique spawn points in green smoke zones

Added new lakes, swamps, replaced one river, and added new wind turbine models

Added more lamps around the world

Added a large playground in Svitlograd Park

Added more rocks and reworked beach cliffs — now they provide stone when mined

Circus location expanded

Improved hit feedback on enemies (to be further refined in future patches)

Improved map hints and secret bunker indicator

Improved balance of food and water across the map

Improved armor, weight, and blocking balance

All players now have +5 kg backpack capacity

Armor now weighs less

Autosave enabled by default

Added new chemlight colors

Added new screamers inside houses

Rabbits now run faster

Scarecrow attacks more frequently

Added tooltips for first-time interactions with key items (coins, Molfar’s Book, campfire kit, fuel canister, mushrooms, herbs, etc.)

Added tooltip explaining that running and walking increase body temperature

Added resource information to tools

Added new chemical poisoning effect and tooltip

Added new music and loading screen backgrounds

Added Halloween event

Trader screen can now be closed with TAB and ESC

Trader and storage windows now display more items per row

Item quantity text in inventory is now colored

Inventory and trader backgrounds are now darker

Crafting recipes now display red and green ingredient indicators

Flashlight battery and gas mask filter charge are now shown in item info panel

If inventory is full, items now spawn near the player

Added small starter loot at the player campfire

Reduced amount of starting weapons

Reduced trap size

Weather now changes more frequently

Night demons have become stronger

Added thunder and lightning to Rain weather

🛠️ FIXED