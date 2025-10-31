Greetings, Survivors!
This update brings important changes and improvements to The Legacy, focusing on optimization (a 10–15% FPS boost), overall convenience, and game atmosphere.
Thank you to everyone who helps us hunt down bugs, share feedback, and suggest ideas — it’s thanks to you that The Legacy keeps getting better with every update. In the next patch, you can expect plenty of new crafting recipes, a reworked storyline, a completely new save system, and the very first type of transport!
We continue to work hard on every aspect of the game. Special attention is being given to the storyline, the addition of interactive NPCs, new crafting recipes, items, food, water, and expanded world interactions.
In addition, this update launches a Halloween Event that will last until the next patch. Across the world, you’ll find magical pumpkins — breaking them can reward you with random rare or common items useful for survival, as well as experience points.
We’re also developing a skill system that will let you spend earned experience and levels to unlock abilities that make surviving and fighting enemies easier.
All this and much more awaits you in the current and upcoming updates.
🟢 ADDED / IMPROVED
Optimization — 10–15% FPS increase
Zombie models replaced with new demon models
All enemies now have increased health
Headshots now deal x3 damage, but no longer kill instantly
Boss rituals now deal more damage depending on the number of players
Knife rebalanced — no longer too strong or too fast
Zombies can now hear gunshots from greater distances
Trader now offers quests more frequently
Added safe zone around the trader
Added key rebinding options in settings
Added raindrop effects on lakes and rivers
Added more unique spawn points in green smoke zones
Added new lakes, swamps, replaced one river, and added new wind turbine models
Added more lamps around the world
Added a large playground in Svitlograd Park
Added more rocks and reworked beach cliffs — now they provide stone when mined
Circus location expanded
Improved hit feedback on enemies (to be further refined in future patches)
Improved map hints and secret bunker indicator
Improved balance of food and water across the map
Improved armor, weight, and blocking balance
All players now have +5 kg backpack capacity
Armor now weighs less
Autosave enabled by default
Added new chemlight colors
Added new screamers inside houses
Rabbits now run faster
Scarecrow attacks more frequently
Added tooltips for first-time interactions with key items (coins, Molfar’s Book, campfire kit, fuel canister, mushrooms, herbs, etc.)
Added tooltip explaining that running and walking increase body temperature
Added resource information to tools
Added new chemical poisoning effect and tooltip
Added new music and loading screen backgrounds
Added Halloween event
Trader screen can now be closed with TAB and ESC
Trader and storage windows now display more items per row
Item quantity text in inventory is now colored
Inventory and trader backgrounds are now darker
Crafting recipes now display red and green ingredient indicators
Flashlight battery and gas mask filter charge are now shown in item info panel
If inventory is full, items now spawn near the player
Added small starter loot at the player campfire
Reduced amount of starting weapons
Reduced trap size
Weather now changes more frequently
Night demons have become stronger
Added thunder and lightning to Rain weather
🛠️ FIXED
Dead zombies occasionally teleporting — fixed
Zombies no longer pass through the trader’s vehicle
Boat sound bug — fixed
Autosave error — fixed
Armor percentage not saving — fixed
Player badges not saving when changing in the main menu — fixed
Rope crafting recipe issue (used 1 cloth instead of 10) — fixed
Fixed multiple issues from the bug report table
Fixed colliders on the yellow tent
Fixed bug where dropping an active chemlight didn’t disable its clothing slot highlight
Fixed dark windows on destroyed cars
Fixed terrain issues around Svitlograd
Fixed incorrect fence models in town
Fixed potion description text overflowing the page
Flashlights can now be sold regardless of battery charge
Fixed overly fast body temperature decrease
Reduced number of tents in the world
Several localization fixes
Changed files in this update