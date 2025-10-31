 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625350 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

  • Chattogram

  • Kaohsiung

  • Shenzhen

  • Singapore

  • Tokyo

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from laying up ship in certain situations.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from repairing ship in certain situations.

  • Rotterdam used 100% physic resources on parked ships, and prevented you from sailing.

  • The game listed double cargo options in certain situations.

  • If one missed the exit when leaving a dock, the close button in the information window did not work.

  • If closing port window, and exit to menu to load a game, the game was stuck in pause.

  • If closing port window, and selling the ship at port, then game was stuck in pause.

Under the Hood

* The port of Oslo has been updated a bit on the path to future planned features, this will not affect gameplay (yet).

Changed files in this update

