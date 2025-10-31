Thanks to everyone that has left feedbacks for improvements!
New Ports
Five new ports added to the game.
Chattogram
Kaohsiung
Shenzhen
Singapore
Tokyo
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that prevented you from laying up ship in certain situations.
Fixed a bug that prevented you from repairing ship in certain situations.
Rotterdam used 100% physic resources on parked ships, and prevented you from sailing.
The game listed double cargo options in certain situations.
If one missed the exit when leaving a dock, the close button in the information window did not work.
If closing port window, and exit to menu to load a game, the game was stuck in pause.
If closing port window, and selling the ship at port, then game was stuck in pause.
Under the Hood
* The port of Oslo has been updated a bit on the path to future planned features, this will not affect gameplay (yet).
Changed files in this update