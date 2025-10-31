Thanks to everyone that has left feedbacks for improvements!

New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

Chattogram

Kaohsiung

Shenzhen

Singapore

Tokyo

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that prevented you from laying up ship in certain situations.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from repairing ship in certain situations.

Rotterdam used 100% physic resources on parked ships, and prevented you from sailing.

The game listed double cargo options in certain situations.

If one missed the exit when leaving a dock, the close button in the information window did not work.

If closing port window, and exit to menu to load a game, the game was stuck in pause.

If closing port window, and selling the ship at port, then game was stuck in pause.

Under the Hood

* The port of Oslo has been updated a bit on the path to future planned features, this will not affect gameplay (yet).