We have added new monsters, enhanced the gameplay experience of Chapter One, fixed the levelfun carpet bug, fixed the level-250 flying bug, added guidance hints for multiple levels, introduced the newly remastered Level 14, and revamped the new UI interface.
The official version 4.2 of Backroom Rebirth has been released
Update notes via Steam Community
