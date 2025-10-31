 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625342 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have added new monsters, enhanced the gameplay experience of Chapter One, fixed the levelfun carpet bug, fixed the level-250 flying bug, added guidance hints for multiple levels, introduced the newly remastered Level 14, and revamped the new UI interface.

