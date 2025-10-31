Changelog
Game
🚀 Features
- (Content) Added 7 Clothing items, 2 Accessories, 1 Hair set and 7 Studio objects in a Halloween theme
🐛 Bug Fixes
- (Particle Systems) Keep various particle shaders to prevent issues with particle mods
Changed files in this update