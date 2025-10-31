 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625341
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog



Game


🚀 Features


  • (Content) Added 7 Clothing items, 2 Accessories, 1 Hair set and 7 Studio objects in a Halloween theme


🐛 Bug Fixes


  • (Particle Systems) Keep various particle shaders to prevent issues with particle mods

Changed files in this update

