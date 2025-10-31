Loading screen hints have been added

Texts have been updated to help players find/understand objectives

Easy difficulty will now only have a single objective and it will never be the CCTV one

Microphones can now be reduced even further

Lobby passwords are now hidden (stream friendly) and appear on the lobby board

Various audio improvements to occlusion, reverb, footsteps etc

More variation for the grabber audio

Added the ability to self revive in singleplayer and Easy difficulty

Map wall decals have been adjusted to represent their respective keycards (i.e. red card -> red decals)

Some small audio additions when the feral is walking nearby

Increased the default FoV

New lighting around the base to make some areas easier to notice and navigate

The Stalker AI has been redone and will now "stalk" players. He also ambushes much more often.

We've reduced the headbob when downed

Motion detectors are now more likely to spawn in the locked labs

We've reduced the intensity of the body flashlight so it's not as annoying against the tablet

New spawn points have been added to the Gym and Printer Room

Added more signage around the map and included floor plans to help players understand where they are.

Large flashlights now drain a lot slower

Added FSR2 upscaling if DLSS isn't supported

Chain will now notify players that only double doors can be locked

Made tutorial text more noticeable

Defibrillator item has been added that will allow players to "resurrect" dead players