Changes and New Features
Loading screen hints have been added
Texts have been updated to help players find/understand objectives
Easy difficulty will now only have a single objective and it will never be the CCTV one
Microphones can now be reduced even further
Lobby passwords are now hidden (stream friendly) and appear on the lobby board
Various audio improvements to occlusion, reverb, footsteps etc
More variation for the grabber audio
Added the ability to self revive in singleplayer and Easy difficulty
Map wall decals have been adjusted to represent their respective keycards (i.e. red card -> red decals)
Some small audio additions when the feral is walking nearby
Increased the default FoV
New lighting around the base to make some areas easier to notice and navigate
The Stalker AI has been redone and will now "stalk" players. He also ambushes much more often.
We've reduced the headbob when downed
Motion detectors are now more likely to spawn in the locked labs
We've reduced the intensity of the body flashlight so it's not as annoying against the tablet
New spawn points have been added to the Gym and Printer Room
Added more signage around the map and included floor plans to help players understand where they are.
Large flashlights now drain a lot slower
Added FSR2 upscaling if DLSS isn't supported
Chain will now notify players that only double doors can be locked
Made tutorial text more noticeable
Defibrillator item has been added that will allow players to "resurrect" dead players
Toilets are now much more effective for hiding (we see a lot of players using them as hiding spots)
Bugfixes
Fixed AI getting stuck on distractor items
Fixed the visuals on hair that was causing it to result in bald-looking players
Snowtruck audio volume has been increased
Grabbers will no longer run in place
Lobby has had some audio issues fixed
The panic room notification now sends to chat correctly
Plants no longer block vision in fire and medical
AI shouldn't get stuck in the spot while searching for players as often (we're still looking into this fully)
Typing on the tablet will no longer speed up your "give up" bar when using space
Medkit vials no longer have crazy physics sometimes
Player positions are synced much better during kills
The game no longer ends if you trap the monster in the panic room
You should no longer clip in hiding spots
Synchronised hiding spots better so you shouldn't get desynced hiding
Bathroom reflection probes have been added to prevent you from going shiny in complete darkness
The stalker should no longer run at full speed in the walk animation when searching for players
Fixed an issue where players could walk into lockers
Fixed a bug where players could interact with hiding spots while the monster was also searching it
Fixed several spawners being hidden or floating
Fixed a bug that caused multiple of the same objective to sometimes appear in the tablet
Fixed a bug where the scaling was sometimes off for the cancel revive text
Fixed a bug where the panic room password would be in the decrypted list
Fixed a bug where items would desync when dropped sometimes
Fixed a bug where reviving would sometimes cause players to be disconnected
Fixed a bug where lobbies sometimes allowed more people to connect
Fixed chat not auto scrolling
Fixed a bug where the lobby password could cause a crash
Fixed a bug where getting jumped on by a grabber would lock your camera
Fixed a bug where getting into a vent after a feral pipe throw would prevent getting caught
