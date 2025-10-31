 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625328 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and New Features

  • Loading screen hints have been added

  • Texts have been updated to help players find/understand objectives

  • Easy difficulty will now only have a single objective and it will never be the CCTV one

  • Microphones can now be reduced even further

  • Lobby passwords are now hidden (stream friendly) and appear on the lobby board

  • Various audio improvements to occlusion, reverb, footsteps etc

  • More variation for the grabber audio

  • Added the ability to self revive in singleplayer and Easy difficulty

  • Map wall decals have been adjusted to represent their respective keycards (i.e. red card -> red decals)

  • Some small audio additions when the feral is walking nearby

  • Increased the default FoV

  • New lighting around the base to make some areas easier to notice and navigate

  • The Stalker AI has been redone and will now "stalk" players. He also ambushes much more often.

  • We've reduced the headbob when downed

  • Motion detectors are now more likely to spawn in the locked labs

  • We've reduced the intensity of the body flashlight so it's not as annoying against the tablet

  • New spawn points have been added to the Gym and Printer Room

  • Added more signage around the map and included floor plans to help players understand where they are.

  • Large flashlights now drain a lot slower

  • Added FSR2 upscaling if DLSS isn't supported

  • Chain will now notify players that only double doors can be locked

  • Made tutorial text more noticeable

  • Defibrillator item has been added that will allow players to "resurrect" dead players

  • Toilets are now much more effective for hiding (we see a lot of players using them as hiding spots)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed AI getting stuck on distractor items

  • Fixed the visuals on hair that was causing it to result in bald-looking players

  • Snowtruck audio volume has been increased

  • Grabbers will no longer run in place

  • Lobby has had some audio issues fixed

  • The panic room notification now sends to chat correctly

  • Plants no longer block vision in fire and medical

  • AI shouldn't get stuck in the spot while searching for players as often (we're still looking into this fully)

  • Typing on the tablet will no longer speed up your "give up" bar when using space

  • Medkit vials no longer have crazy physics sometimes

  • Player positions are synced much better during kills

  • The game no longer ends if you trap the monster in the panic room

  • You should no longer clip in hiding spots

  • Synchronised hiding spots better so you shouldn't get desynced hiding

  • Bathroom reflection probes have been added to prevent you from going shiny in complete darkness

  • The stalker should no longer run at full speed in the walk animation when searching for players

  • Fixed an issue where players could walk into lockers

  • Fixed a bug where players could interact with hiding spots while the monster was also searching it

  • Fixed several spawners being hidden or floating

  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple of the same objective to sometimes appear in the tablet

  • Fixed a bug where the scaling was sometimes off for the cancel revive text

  • Fixed a bug where the panic room password would be in the decrypted list

  • Fixed a bug where items would desync when dropped sometimes

  • Fixed a bug where reviving would sometimes cause players to be disconnected

  • Fixed a bug where lobbies sometimes allowed more people to connect

  • Fixed chat not auto scrolling

  • Fixed a bug where the lobby password could cause a crash

  • Fixed a bug where getting jumped on by a grabber would lock your camera

  • Fixed a bug where getting into a vent after a feral pipe throw would prevent getting caught

Changed files in this update

