Bugs Fixes / Nice to Haves

Fixed issue where players could no longer slide when rebinding crouch (which was hard-stuck to ‘C’) - this has been fixed.



Added a check to prevent controllers from vibrating if the player is using mouse and keyboard. No more rumbling desks lol.



Reduced interact distance.



Reduced ‘Supply Crate’ & ‘Hack Warp Core’ popup distances which often blocked players' line of sight. You have to get closer for them to activate now.



Removed ‘Not available in demo’ text from homebase character pods, as they can all be unlocked! It was a carryover from the demo. Whoops!



Key Binding Options Added

Added ‘Melee’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.



Added ‘Inventory’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.



Added ‘Map’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.



Controls Menu

Added Toggle for Crouch.



Added Toggle for Vibration.



Please note, I haven’t added the option to rebind the weapon switching(1, 2, and 3 keys). This is because I’ve run out of real estate in the options menu. I have a new re-design for the keybindings menu but it will take some time to implement, and I wanted to push these changes first.Keep sending me your feedback.I'll aim to post the roadmap in the coming days.James