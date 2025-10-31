 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625325 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixes / Nice to Haves

  • Fixed issue where players could no longer slide when rebinding crouch (which was hard-stuck to ‘C’) - this has been fixed.
  • Added a check to prevent controllers from vibrating if the player is using mouse and keyboard. No more rumbling desks lol.
  • Reduced interact distance.
  • Reduced ‘Supply Crate’ & ‘Hack Warp Core’ popup distances which often blocked players' line of sight. You have to get closer for them to activate now.
  • Removed ‘Not available in demo’ text from homebase character pods, as they can all be unlocked! It was a carryover from the demo. Whoops!

Key Binding Options Added

  • Added ‘Melee’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.
  • Added ‘Inventory’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.
  • Added ‘Map’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.

Please note, I haven’t added the option to rebind the weapon switching yet (1, 2, and 3 keys). This is because I’ve run out of real estate in the options menu. I have a new re-design for the keybindings menu but it will take some time to implement, and I wanted to push these changes first.

Controls Menu

  • Added Toggle for Crouch.
  • Added Toggle for Vibration.

Keep sending me your feedback.
I'll aim to post the roadmap in the coming days.

James

