Bugs Fixes / Nice to Haves
- Fixed issue where players could no longer slide when rebinding crouch (which was hard-stuck to ‘C’) - this has been fixed.
- Added a check to prevent controllers from vibrating if the player is using mouse and keyboard. No more rumbling desks lol.
- Reduced interact distance.
- Reduced ‘Supply Crate’ & ‘Hack Warp Core’ popup distances which often blocked players' line of sight. You have to get closer for them to activate now.
- Removed ‘Not available in demo’ text from homebase character pods, as they can all be unlocked! It was a carryover from the demo. Whoops!
Key Binding Options Added
- Added ‘Melee’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.
- Added ‘Inventory’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.
- Added ‘Map’ Binding to Key Bindings Menu.
Please note, I haven’t added the option to rebind the weapon switching yet (1, 2, and 3 keys). This is because I’ve run out of real estate in the options menu. I have a new re-design for the keybindings menu but it will take some time to implement, and I wanted to push these changes first.
Controls Menu
- Added Toggle for Crouch.
- Added Toggle for Vibration.
Keep sending me your feedback.
I'll aim to post the roadmap in the coming days.
James
Changed files in this update