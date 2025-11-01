 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20625247 Edited 1 November 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

New Level

  • The Bathroom (Halloween) - The aftermath of the assault on Bluehemoth Research Base. Hold out as long as you can against the Undead horde... For the Emperor!

New and Improved Zombie!

  • Orange Zombies added and unlocked by default. They are their own unit at the bottom of the Unit list.

  • Orange zombies can turn soldiers into zombies.

  • Soldiers stand back up as zombies when killed if infected.

  • It is NOT advised to get within biting range of these guys...

New Weapons

  • Three unlockable guns added to Halloween version of Bathroom: The Commonwealth Typewriter, The Spectre SMG, and the L85! Bring one of the light sources with you on your search for these!

Additional Updates

  • The save system has been overhauled to make corruption of saves much more unlikely! This overhaul means your saves were moved to the new system. If you have any problems, reply in this thread and we will reach out to you.

  • Re-enabled normal grabbing of reloadable mags (was only grabbable via the trigger button previously)

  • There are tons of changes under the hood of the game that aren't visible to players yet, but you will know the significance of within the next couple months!

Dev Note: Also why is it update 30 and not 29 since the last one was 28? Update 28 was actually two major updates in one, so to avoid confusion for us developers we are just catching the public update up!

Happy Halloween!
-Kami, Lead Developer

