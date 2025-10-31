Hello raiders!

We’re back with a new patch and a few notes to go with it.

This update adds an entirely new environment: the old Colonial Perimeter of Limbo, packed with ectoplasmic entities known as Alters who definitely won’t let you off easy. And what better time than Halloween for a slightly spooky update?

The new area lies outside the Prometheus Station cage, a place where the concentration of Alters is extremely high. Along with it comes a new quest where you’ll need to make sure you don’t end up... possessed by one of them.

This patch also includes the first wave of performance optimization updates. You can now switch between different types of anti-aliasing, and we’ve updated the lighting in The Traverse’s tutorial rooms to lighten the GPU load.

We also reworked the look of nebulae throughout the game world to reduce their computational impact, and added new logic to change their materials dynamically to improve performance on lower graphic settings.

For those who have already played Limbo, please note that the new quest is now part of the main storyline in the first half of the game. Since we’ve modified that section, older saves may not be compatible. There’s currently a serious bug where starting a New Game could cause the previous save to be lost. We’re sorry for this issue, it’s one of the things we’re actively working on and will be fixing soon.



The new lighting updates might also produce some visual artifacts or darker areas (by design). We’re still fine-tuning these changes, but remember you can always adjust the gamma to tweak brightness to your liking.

Looking ahead, we’re focusing on improving save system stability, expanding our universe, and continuing with more performance optimizations that will roll out in upcoming patches.



We hope you enjoy this new update, and we’ll see you in the next one.



Farewell, raiders!

What’s Changed

New Area

A new area outside the Prometheus cage, the Colonial Perimeter , is now available. Face the Alters head-on and lose yourself in the most dangerous depths of the Galaxy of Neterun.

New Quest

With the new area, we’ve reworked the early mainline progression and added a new quest, Alter Ego . You’ll have to protect yourself from the Alters in a risky imperial mission... but that’s what raiders are for, right?

Anti-Aliasing

You can now change anti-aliasing settings from the video options for better performance.

Lighting and Nebulae

Adjusted lighting setups and nebula materials to improve overall performance.

Bug Fixes