The next Celtreos patch is live!





New Setting “Relative Touch Controls”

On mobile, this setting changes the behavior of touches so that the initial touch is ignored and any subsequent finger movements are relative to that point. This emulates the behavior of some other games, which may be more familiar for some people.

Performance Improvements

Tweaks to in-game performance continue, to try to achieve the best possible frame rates!

Other Tweaks

Fixed a localization issue that could cause text to overrun in the trophy display. Minor updates to the app icon. Minor tweaks to certain text spacing in the UI, as well as shadow effects. Minor changes to a couple of in-game animations.