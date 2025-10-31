NEW IN THIS UPDATE:

Three new bonus dungeons Dense Dungeon -doubles items and monsters while halving the rooms on each floor Minimap Dungeon -You can only see an expanded minimap. Be carefull next to ledges! Dungeon of Doom -Rip and tear your way through the doom with new ranged weapons and mechanics!



FIXED IN THIS UPDATE:

Very rare crash that could occur if the game decided to place the player in a room that had all of its floor tiles removed to form a pit

A bug where a newly picked up ranged weapon would be added to another group of the same type of weapon if their to-hit enchantment was the same despite other enchantments being different -eg have: 10 +1 +0 arrows -> pickup: 5 +1 +3 arrows -> end up with: 15 +1 +0 arrows

A very small discrepancy between the aiming reticule telling you when you can hit a monster and when you can actually hit a monster

Killing a phylactery was not removing any curses on your equiped items

Turns taken shown at the end of a run were not counted properly

Trying to zap with a wand of nothing could have caused the game to crash

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Version 3.7 is finally out! This update adds 3 new bonus dungeons and has a good handful of fixes.

The Dense Dungeon is exactly what it sounds like, the standard mode but denser. Everything is either doubled or halved and monsters spawn twice as soon so by the time you get to floor 12 you're already running into dragons.

The Minimap Dungeon was a bit tricky to implement since it really is just the normal game underneath an enhanced minimap. That means you still have to turn yourself to look at enemies before you can attack them. There is also the issue of how usually not REALLY standing on the center of a tile and neither usually is a monster so you may need to point yourself in slightly off angles to actually hit other monsters. This mode is a admittedly a bit janky but I think it's pretty interesting and cool that it could be pulled off to begin with.

The Dungeon of Doom is the sweetest of this update's haul! It adds the following weapons: pistol, shotgun, minigun, rocket, and plasma gun. Many of them act in ways that projectiles in the standard mode wouldn't so there's a lot of new mechanics just for this bonus dungeon! I highly recommend using the minigun or plasma gun with a potion of haste!

I wanted to make some music tracks specifically for the doom bonus dungeon but I ended up running out of time so those will have to be added in later. Though if you want you can turn the games music volume to 0 and put on some other music you find. I'm sure you'll find something suitable if you look!

Another small new feature is projectiles as light sources. They only exist in the Doom bonus dungeon right now but when used they can light up walls in a dark room.