Warning! Containment Breach ongoing. The Anomalous Outbreak known as the Hallowen Event is currently out of control globally. Unlike the previous years, it will automatically end after October.31, it's prophesied that it will continue all the way to Nov.3rd, your local time this year.Misinformation operations are currently underway to lead civilians to consider all anomalous items and entities they encounter as normal. Amnestics will be applied afterward to correct the historical record of this event.Anomalous encountered this year:1, The Cat BoxMultiple reports indicate abnormal global growth in the cat population.After investigation, an anomalous toy known as the Cat Box has been discovered, sold by various vendors worldwide.However, said vendors do not know where they came from. The civilian population, mostly kids, has purchased those toys and deployed them for fun.Currently, the toy has caused traffic jams in many big cities as streets are filled with cats.If left alone, they can likely cause a world-ending scenario, as reality cannot hold so many cats."Well, that's actually a very cute way to end the world. :3" --- Agent Alic[Emergently Redacted]2, Strange PaintingThe image was found during a raid of a warehouse that contains the Cat Box. It seems to depict the nature of the Cat Box, showing a likely source for those cats before they jump into reality. Such paintings are often sold along with the Cat Box. Its origin is currently also unknown.3, Curse Pumpkin GrenadeDuring the traditional trick & treat stage of the Halloween Event. Multiple residents who refused to give kids treats reported they were attacked by a pumpkin grenade, which revealed the most horrible nightmare of them. Field tests indicate that such grenades can also cause fear in non-sentient beings and even supernatural entities.Notably, we also discovered that the dark pumpkin shape and sounds unleashed when used are generated by Elon Musk's Grok AI. A feature none of the recorded anomalies possessed before.4, The Dark Pumpkin VirusThe cyber department continued to investigate the connection between Elon Musk and the grenades. It yields no results. However, they discovered a cyber memetic virus on the dark web. Machines cannot feel fear; isn't that fearful to machines?The virus triggers a logical paradox and can cause fear even among machines. The Nise Federation is currently studying the sample, trying to weaponize it for its military operation on Jiru Island, which is presently facing an invasion of anomalous machine creatures.5, Pumpkin WeaponsAnomalous weapons with pumpkin-themed designs have been spotted in military conflicts worldwide. Soldiers who possess such weapons do not know what they are doing or why they are using them in gunfights. But they can efficiently instill fear in their foes through unknown meanings.6, Increased Pumpin Entity ActivitiesDuring the Halloween Event, Site-[Redacted], Site-[Redacted], and Site-[Redacted] are currently under attack by Pumpkin Entities. Agents travel via the service of Wonderland Travel Agency, which also reports a significant increase in Pumpkin Entities globally. Caution is advised to all operatives who currently undertake field missions. However, we also received reports that certain groups of interest are currently actively attacking the pumpkins. They claim those pumpkins can drop all kinds of Halloween-themed anomalous items, including the ones mentioned above. They sent us a message, "Happy Genocide! --- D.C. Al Fine"7, Pumpkin HeadThe anomaly was discovered when an agent was cornered by pumpkins. In panic, he put on a very big pumpkin nearby on his hat to cover his entire head. It somehow successfully fooled his attackers. The pumpkin entities seem not to attack anyone who just looks like them.We also received a report from Egypt. Dr. Kyofu has made a breakthrough in one of her horrific experiments. Pumpkins can be used to create very unique persona masks.Currently, the organization's resources can barely hold the veil in this ongoing outbreak.But we are not alone. During the careers of many of our agents, they made many friends and connections. They are now sharing their superior magic knowledge to improve our agents' element proficiency.Among them are:The disgraced steward of the Dark Elf King, Kohemuken himself!He is still holding quite a racist view of mankind, seeing humanity as usurpers of this world.But he certainly prefers this world not to end that soon. Thus, he agrees to train our agents of the Dark element as long as they can pay him with curse stones. He has no interest in man-made currencies.Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper of the Nise Federation.She is surprisingly good at earth magic, even though we had no previous records of her expertise in such a field. Some of our agents report she may even be more powerful than those archmages in the Mages Guild. It raises a question. Who is she, exactly?With their help, we are quite certain everything will soon be under control.The priority will then shift back to monitoring the development on Jiru Island afterwards.Happy Halloween!This week's full update log:20251025English##########Content################[Butterfly]When teleporting out of Duin's Underground Lab, the player character's direction is now correct.[Butterfly]Added butterfly support to the House in the Mountains.[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]You can now ask her to improve your earth element proficiency. She will only agree if you have a good relationship with her or have progressed her quest far enough. (Nobody expected the Earth Proficiency instructor to be her. :P)[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]A higher relationship with her gives you a discount on tuition. Training under her will improve your relationship with her.[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]She has a higher proficiency level cap. Even higher than those Archmages in the Mages Guild to reflect her true identity.[Wiki]Added a page on "Element Proficiency Instructor." Linked this page to the character page.简体中文##########Content################【蝴蝶之翼】当你从杜因的地下实验室里传送出来后，朝向现在会是正确的。【蝴蝶之翼】为山中小屋加入了蝴蝶之翼支持。【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】你现在可以向她寻求提高你的地元素熟练度。如果你和她有较好的关系，或者已经足够深入地推进了她的剧情，她会同意。（没有人预判到地元素熟练度训练师是她。:P）【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】和她较高的关系度会让你的训练学费打折。向她学习本身可以提高和她的关系度。【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】她的熟练度训练封顶等级甚至比法师公会的大法师们还高，这反应了她的真实身份。【维基】加入了【元素熟练度训练师】页面。并将这个页面链接到了角色页面。20251026English##########Content################[Kohemuken]The disgraced steward of the Dark Elf King can now train you to improve your dark element proficiency. (But he still hates you.)[Kohemuken]He takes curse stones as payments only. Human currency means nothing to him.[Wiki]Updated the Element Proficiency Instructor page.简体中文##########Content################【柯黑穆肯】这个荣光不复的黑暗精灵王的管家现在能够训练你的暗元素熟练度。（他依然很讨厌你。）【柯黑穆肯】他只收诅咒石。对人类的货币不感兴趣。【维基】更新了【元素熟练度训练师】页面。20251027English##########Content################[Furniture]New Furniture: Cat Box of Endless Abyss (It spawns cats every few seconds. It's a Halloween item.)[Shopping]Various vendors now sell Cat Boxes of Endless Abyss. (They may sell it at different prices. The Halloween Item Vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel offers the best price.)[Furniture]New Furniture: Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins[Shopping]The Halloween Item Vendor now sells "Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins."[Ardham Hotel]Added a Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins near the Halloween Item Vendor简体中文##########Content################【家具】新家具：无尽深渊猫猫盒 （没过几秒就会出现猫猫的盒子。万圣节物品。）【购物】各种商人现在会贩卖无尽深渊猫猫盒（价格可能会不同。阿德汉姆旅店二楼的万圣节物品商人的价格最优。）【家具】新家具：绘画：黑猫与南瓜【购物】万圣节物品商人现在会贩卖【绘画：黑猫与南瓜】【阿德汉姆旅店】再万圣节物品商人身边加入了一幅【绘画：黑猫与南瓜】20251028English##########Content################[Animation]New Animation: Laughing Pumpkin. (Can I make an AI-generated RPG Maker animation? Discovery requires experimentation. So the experimentation has been done. A combination of Grok/Adobe AI and some human touch. It is done. Not the most efficient. But a discovery has been made.)[Item]New Item: Cursed Pumpkin Grenade.[Shopping]Friedrich Nemetz, The Halloween Vendor in Ardham Hotel, Deacon Bishop, and random Witchcraft Vendors sell Cursed Pumpkin Grenade during the Halloween season. (There will be other ways to get it in future updates.)[Halloween]The game's Halloween Event now extends to November 3rd of your system local time.[Wiki]Updated the Seasonal Events page.简体中文##########Content################【动画】新动画：狂笑的南瓜。（我可以制作 AI 生成的 RPG Maker 动画吗？发现需要实验。所以我就进行了实验。在Grok/Adobe AI 和一些人工干预之后。这样就成了。虽然不是最高效的。但是实现了这个发现的过程。）【物品】新物品：诅咒南瓜手榴弹【购物】弗里德里希·内梅茨、阿德汉姆旅店的万圣节商人、狄肯·毕肖普、随机的巫术用品商人会在万圣节节日期间贩卖诅咒南瓜手榴弹。（之后的更新中会有别的方法获得它们。）【万圣节】游戏的万圣节现在延长到了你本地时间的11月3日。【维基】更新了节日活动页面。20251029English##########Content################[Skill]New Skill: Quickhack - Dark Pumpkin[Equipment]New Accessory: Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin[Shopping]GPA vendors now sell "Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin" During the Halloween Season.[Wiki]Updated the GPA coin page.[Wiki]Updated the Skill page.[Wiki]Updated the Seasonal Events page.简体中文##########Content################【技能】新技能：快速黑客-黑暗南瓜【装备】新饰品：黑客工具-黑暗南瓜【购物】GPA金币兑换人员在万圣节期间会让你可以兑换黑客工具-黑暗南瓜【维基】更新了GPA金币页面。【维基】更新了技能页面。【维基】更新了节日活动页面。20251030English##########Content################[Weapon]New Weapon Type: Pumpkin Axe (Can have prefixes)[Weapon]New Weapon Type: Pumpkin Shovel (Can have prefixes)[Loot]All Pumpkin Men now drop all those pumpkin items (Cursed Pumpkin Grenade/Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin/Pumpkin Axe/Pumpkin Shovel). This can happen even out of the Halloween Season.简体中文##########Content################【武器】新武器类型：南瓜头斧 （可以带词缀）【武器】新武器类型：南瓜头铲 （可以带词缀）【掉落物】所有的南瓜人现在会掉落所有的这些南瓜物品（诅咒南瓜手榴弹/黑客工具-黑暗南瓜/南瓜头斧/南瓜头铲）就算不是在万圣节期间，这依然会发生。20251031English##########Content################[Persona]The Persona Masks made from Pumpkins now have a unique appearance. They can also change your character's appearance. When your main character wears it, hostile pumpkin entities will no longer attack you.[Hat]New Hat: Pumpkin Head (Equippable)[Shopping]The Halloween Vendor in Ardham Hotel now sells Pumpkin Head (Equippable) (No prefixes. ##########Debug#################[Wonderland Travel Agency]Fixed a bug that sheep appear in Halloween-themed random locations instead of Chainsaw Scarecrows.简体中文##########Content################【人格面具】用南瓜生物制造的人格面具现在有独特的外观。装备后会改变你的角色外观。主角装备的话，敌意南瓜实体不会再对你攻击。【帽子】新帽子：南瓜头（可装备）【购物】阿德汉姆旅店2楼的万圣节商人现在会贩卖南瓜头（可装备） （没有词缀。这只是一个能让你很容易得到南瓜伪装服装的方法。）【掉落物】南瓜实体现在可能掉落南瓜头（可装备）（可以带有词缀。）##########Debug#################【奇幻之地旅行社】修复了万圣节主题的随机地点中有羊而没有电锯稻草人的Bug