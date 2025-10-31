- Added a "Trial" button to the character list menu.
- Added the ability to switch characters by pressing the left and right keys on the character status screen.
- Fixed a bug where performing a downward attack would cause you to fall through the floor.
2025-11-01 Update(ver1.1.0)
