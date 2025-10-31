 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20625132 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Player's have reported that entering a facility in the game will trigger a "to be continued" message that shouldn't be there.

The issue has been now fixed. Remember check updates to the game before replaying.

Sincerely
SuloSounds

Changed files in this update

