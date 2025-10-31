Player's have reported that entering a facility in the game will trigger a "to be continued" message that shouldn't be there.
The issue has been now fixed. Remember check updates to the game before replaying.
Sincerely
SuloSounds
"To be continued" bug has been fixed!
