Greetings Commanders! We are releasing hotfix 1.0.4.1 for The Outer Worlds 2. As always, we are very appreciative for your continued support and patience.

If you come across any other issues, please contact us via our Issue Tracker page. The Earth Directorate thanks you.

Critical Fixes

Fixing saves crashing on load 100% of the time if bad data gets into the favorited item data.

Fixed several rare crashes.

(PS5 only) Fixed crash when game was started with only PlayGo chunk installed, and user progressed past Horizon point station.

Plug Puller Perk no longer prevents encounters from advancing.

Players will no longer have their conversation history reset at unexpected times during gameplay.

Cleared out portions of the map will no longer be reset.

Quests/Progression: (Contains Spoilers)

Players who encountered problems with Inez after meeting her at the Ministry of Accuracy should be able to progress her argument with Milverstreet now, even if they could not before.

Inez will now reliably play her intro dialogue lines when first encountering her in the Ministry of Accuracy, instead of on rare occasions playing her standard companion conversation.

(SPOILER) Aza now properly starts a dialog and quest outside of the N-Ray Range if the player already killed all the cultists at the N-Ray range.

OA Troopers no longer appear in the ACHQ at an unintended time. Loading a save from before fighting these units will allow players to progress the quest as intended. Note: Players must load a save before the bug occurred. We are investigating solutions for a retroactive fix.

(SPOILER) “Better than Nature” quest now correctly guides the player to Inez if Fairfield is destroyed.

Otto’s Lock in Free Market Station is now working as intended and can be solved.

Audio/Visual