31 October 2025 Build 20624954 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey scouts! Just a routine patch to rotate out the maps.

Also the airport is spooky now.

...

ROOTS update in 5 days!!!!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3527291
  • Loading history…
