31 October 2025 Build 20624898 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Feature – Survivor Objective List (Game Help: Default Mode)
When playing with Game Help set to Default, survivors now have access to an Objective List that guides them throughout the match.

Details:

  • Added a new Objective List for survivors when Game Help is set to Default.

  • Displays key locations, active puzzles, and usable items during gameplay.

  • Helps players track their progress and find their next objective more easily.

  • Designed to make gameplay smoother and more accessible, especially for new players.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
