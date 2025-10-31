Changelog
New Feature – Survivor Objective List (Game Help: Default Mode)
When playing with Game Help set to Default, survivors now have access to an Objective List that guides them throughout the match.
Details:
Added a new Objective List for survivors when Game Help is set to Default.
Displays key locations, active puzzles, and usable items during gameplay.
Helps players track their progress and find their next objective more easily.
Designed to make gameplay smoother and more accessible, especially for new players.
Changed files in this update