31 October 2025 Build 20624893 Edited 31 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an issue where you could get defeated on spawn (Thank you @Terziev)

  • Fixed an issue with german translation (Thank you @beerisvictory)

  • Fixed an issue where hatchet or map would not activate through the inventory menu sometimes (Thank you @Ashley S.)

  • Fixed an issue where bear and deer figurines would appear without an icon (Thank you @Jow)

  • Fixed an issue with axe prompt not getting cleared when equiped from the inventory

  • Fixed an issue with door at the ending area (Thank you @Eric H.)

  • Improved overwriting behavior when starting a new game

  • Improved keybinding slightly

