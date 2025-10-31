Fixed an issue where you could get defeated on spawn (Thank you @Terziev)

Fixed an issue with german translation (Thank you @beerisvictory)

Fixed an issue where hatchet or map would not activate through the inventory menu sometimes (Thank you @Ashley S.)

Fixed an issue where bear and deer figurines would appear without an icon (Thank you @Jow)

Fixed an issue with axe prompt not getting cleared when equiped from the inventory

Fixed an issue with door at the ending area (Thank you @Eric H.)

Improved overwriting behavior when starting a new game