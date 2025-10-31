Fixed an issue where you could get defeated on spawn (Thank you @Terziev)
Fixed an issue with german translation (Thank you @beerisvictory)
Fixed an issue where hatchet or map would not activate through the inventory menu sometimes (Thank you @Ashley S.)
Fixed an issue where bear and deer figurines would appear without an icon (Thank you @Jow)
Fixed an issue with axe prompt not getting cleared when equiped from the inventory
Fixed an issue with door at the ending area (Thank you @Eric H.)
Improved overwriting behavior when starting a new game
Improved keybinding slightly
Patch v.0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update