Career Mode
- Added ability to view draft rankings in college league after getting drafted
- Removed ability to add expansion teams to pro league while still in college
- Fixed inability to start Career Mode with certain custom leagues
- Fixed inability to view custom draft class before the first season
- Fixed inability to view trade targets if a target player no longer exists
- Fixed inability to control new career when advancing to new season through college league
- Fixed Hall of Fame players not appearing in search results
- Fixed inability to cycle to the next page in player search results
Franchise Mode
- Fixed players list not defaulting to free agents only
All Season Modes
- Added ability to set Class Type for generated prospects
- Fixed minutes optimization algorithm using incorrect game length when starting new season
- Fixed unprotected players not returning to active status after expansion draft completes
- Fixed incorrect max overall levels on player comparison screen
Gameplay
- Extended overtime length to 5 minutes for 40 and 48 minute games
- Increased simulation Contested Shot Strength slider from 30 to 50
- Increased simulation Steal Success Rate slider from 50 to 70
- Reduced simulation Dunk Distance slider from 70 to 60
- Further reduction to backdown knock back distance
- Fixed inability to call plays during Coach Mode
- Fixed player controlling incorrect player when inbounding the ball
- Fixed player control switching when receiving the inbounds pass
- Fixed CPU constantly passing out of the back court
- Fixed CPU calling multiple timeouts in crunch time
- Fixed multiple players getting set as the inbounder after a timeout
- Fixed play not initiating when player is already in position coming out of a timeout
- Fixed play changing when crossing the half court line
- Fixed ball handler getting impeded by the defender in the back court
- Fixed shoot button input passing through during free throws
Audio
- Fixed abrupt fading transitions
Custom League Editor
- Fixed league logo not updating when changing logo URL
Update Version 1.09.53 Patch Notes
