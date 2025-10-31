Career Mode

- Added ability to view draft rankings in college league after getting drafted

- Removed ability to add expansion teams to pro league while still in college

- Fixed inability to start Career Mode with certain custom leagues

- Fixed inability to view custom draft class before the first season

- Fixed inability to view trade targets if a target player no longer exists

- Fixed inability to control new career when advancing to new season through college league

- Fixed Hall of Fame players not appearing in search results

- Fixed inability to cycle to the next page in player search results



Franchise Mode

- Fixed players list not defaulting to free agents only



All Season Modes

- Added ability to set Class Type for generated prospects

- Fixed minutes optimization algorithm using incorrect game length when starting new season

- Fixed unprotected players not returning to active status after expansion draft completes

- Fixed incorrect max overall levels on player comparison screen



Gameplay

- Extended overtime length to 5 minutes for 40 and 48 minute games

- Increased simulation Contested Shot Strength slider from 30 to 50

- Increased simulation Steal Success Rate slider from 50 to 70

- Reduced simulation Dunk Distance slider from 70 to 60

- Further reduction to backdown knock back distance

- Fixed inability to call plays during Coach Mode

- Fixed player controlling incorrect player when inbounding the ball

- Fixed player control switching when receiving the inbounds pass

- Fixed CPU constantly passing out of the back court

- Fixed CPU calling multiple timeouts in crunch time

- Fixed multiple players getting set as the inbounder after a timeout

- Fixed play not initiating when player is already in position coming out of a timeout

- Fixed play changing when crossing the half court line

- Fixed ball handler getting impeded by the defender in the back court

- Fixed shoot button input passing through during free throws



Audio

- Fixed abrupt fading transitions



Custom League Editor

- Fixed league logo not updating when changing logo URL