📜 Event Description
Hey everyone! 👋
We’ve just released a new update focused on game feel and smoothness:
🎥 Camera Improvements
The camera movement is now smoother and more natural.
Transitions between areas have been refined for better visibility and control.
⚙️ Performance & Fluidity
Various optimizations to make the gameplay more responsive and stable.
🐛 Bug Fix
Fixed the issue that prevented players from descending a platform to fight the skeleton. You should now be able to take him down without any trouble!
Thank you all for your feedback and continued support ❤️
Keep sending us your suggestions and bug reports — they really help us make the game better!
See you soon for more updates!
Changed files in this update