📜 Event Description

Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve just released a new update focused on game feel and smoothness:

🎥 Camera Improvements

The camera movement is now smoother and more natural.

Transitions between areas have been refined for better visibility and control.

⚙️ Performance & Fluidity

Various optimizations to make the gameplay more responsive and stable.

🐛 Bug Fix

Fixed the issue that prevented players from descending a platform to fight the skeleton. You should now be able to take him down without any trouble!

Thank you all for your feedback and continued support ❤️

Keep sending us your suggestions and bug reports — they really help us make the game better!

See you soon for more updates!







