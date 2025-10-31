 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20624797 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major changes

  • Added an incomplete 94th level

  • The 33rd level has been removed due to drastic changes.

  • The player may drown

  • The main menu has been changed

  • A puzzle has been added to the 1st level

Additions

  • Optimized levels

  • The button in the main menu is pressed

  • Added safety glasses in the laboratory

  • Added a notification that the 37th level is the last one.

  • Added sonar sound on the portal

  • Added bite sound when smiling

  • A press kit has been prepared (you can download it in discord)

  • Added more interactions on the 4th and 1st levels.

  • Added illumination in the laboratory

Changes

  • The death screen has been changed

  • The 37th level has become more vibrant

  • Increased running speed

  • Changed the esc menu

  • Reduced breathing volume

FIXS

  • The doors on the 4th level face the player

  • The flashing light in the Level 1 parking lot has been removed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3349051
