Major changes
Added an incomplete 94th level
The 33rd level has been removed due to drastic changes.
The player may drown
The main menu has been changed
A puzzle has been added to the 1st level
Additions
Optimized levels
The button in the main menu is pressed
Added safety glasses in the laboratory
Added a notification that the 37th level is the last one.
Added sonar sound on the portal
Added bite sound when smiling
A press kit has been prepared (you can download it in discord)
Added more interactions on the 4th and 1st levels.
Added illumination in the laboratory
Changes
The death screen has been changed
The 37th level has become more vibrant
Increased running speed
Changed the esc menu
Reduced breathing volume
FIXS
The doors on the 4th level face the player
The flashing light in the Level 1 parking lot has been removed
Changed files in this update