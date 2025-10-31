Hey Car Dealers!In today’s update, we’ve added new characters to the email events!
Previous events are now mixed with messages from special clients you might recognize from POI locations and upcoming titles. These clients will send you email requests for specific vehicles with defined technical and visual conditions.
Other changes:
- Added protection against unloading vehicles from the upper deck without lowering it first
- Visual improvements in the player’s office at level 3
- Fixed scaling issues with the email app
- Fixed floating vehicles in the mechanical repair zone
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Have you seen the upcoming game from the universe - Car Rental Simulator?
Make sure to check out its store page - we’ll reveal some progress over the weekend!
