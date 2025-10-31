🌱 Fixed bug where Vol trees and chalkrubbing pedestal were vocalizing words. They were possessed in the spirit of Halloween
🌱 Potential fix for Apple Silicon mac users experiencing black screen on game load
🔥Spooky Hotfix 4.31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3172701
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3172702
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3172703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update