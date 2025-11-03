It's been a long time coming, and Doodle WHAT?! is able to connect to Twitch chat once again.
Some other connections have been removed from the game, including Twitter and Binx integration.
Version 0.95 - Twitch connection fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
