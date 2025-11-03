 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20624724 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's been a long time coming, and Doodle WHAT?! is able to connect to Twitch chat once again.

Some other connections have been removed from the game, including Twitter and Binx integration.

Changed files in this update

Windows Doodle WHAT?! Content Depot 497881
