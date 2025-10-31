Added

- In stables add a pin table, where you can quickly pin horses without going to their profile

- Delete All button in inbox: quickly delete all non-important emails (keeps priority 9+ emails requiring decisions like trade offers, complaints, celebrations, etc.)

- Bulk training controls above training table: dropdowns with labels to quickly apply Training Type, Effort Level, Food, and Care to all horses at once instead of the change 3 to change all automation

- Bulk pin controls above pins table: buttons to pin/unpin all horses for Racing, Breeding, or Retired status at once

- Copy and paste buttons in training table

- (M) prefix if the horse is on public market

- First version of stable shares, you can now buy and sell shares of your and other stables in the company tab or if you go to another stables details. If you get majority ownership, you can also control another stable. Most likely containing bugs, as this was quite a big change.

- Personal finance tab if you go to your characters details

- Asynchronous saving: Saving is now processed in the background and no longer causes the game to freeze. NOTE: If autosaves are set to daily/weekly and simulating multiple days/weeks at a time, autosaves will likely skip some days. This happens by design, so that the game isn't interrupted because of saving.

- A save indicator in the bottom right corner, to let the player know when the game is being saved

- In the breeing, when unlocking DNA. Test showing parents coat genes a bit (show genes that are active)

- Inbreeding horses now increases the chance for stillborn horses and also decreases skills



Improved

- Email priority system: staff complaints, coworker complaints, award celebrations, and horse memorials now have priority 9 (preserved during bulk delete)

- When putting autobuy on, there should now be less angry emails from other stables (higher offers made by CPU)

- Market page now refreshes the horses each day, so that you don't always see the same ones

- Some performance improvements when starting a new game

- If you retire a horse, the jockey, stablehand and trainer are now cleared

- Colors for the graphs and progress bars now follow better the theme color

- CPU now avoids inbreeding



Fixed

- If horse is pinned retired, don't show it in training table

- Pregnant horses can now be put up for auction

- If you breed 01.01 the horse will be born the next year

- Some scene transitions

- A potential missing or wrong texture issue in horse detail view

- Quick registration now correctly uses the preferred jockey shown in the dropdown instead of defaulting to freelance

- In staff finder, there was a 1K limit on the table, this meant that you did not see all persons in game, and when you then filtered you found people you did not see before. The limit has now been removed, so now you see all people and can sort them