Football Manager 26 is now live and playable across platforms*.

FM26 (PC/Mac) is ready to download and play on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass**. Those who’ve been playing the FM26 Advanced Access Beta on Steam and Epic can seamlessly continue their saves.

Feel closer to every match-defining moment in Football Manager 26 Console, now available on both Xbox and PS5. FM26 Console is also available via Xbox Game Pass.

Delivering effortless control and swift navigation across Apple devices, from iPhone and iPad through to Mac and Apple TV, Football Manager 26 Touch is now live on Apple Arcade. If you’ve been dominating the competition in FM24 Touch, you can now simply update your game to take full advantage of this season’s game-changing additions.

FM26 is the first of our games made with Unity and you’ll discover that our other editions made with the new engine, FM26 Console and FM26 Touch***, launch with similar features and functionality. Of course, there are still significant differences between each title to optimise the experience for each platform.

Football Manager 26 Mobile, the only edition not yet made with Unity, is available exclusively to Netflix members. FM26 Mobile combines a retro feel with a host of new additions to bring the excitement of football management to your fingertips.

Refer to the table below for a straightforward comparison highlighting the main variations between our games.

For further information on FM26 and this year’s new additions across platforms, visit our dedicated feature pages.

FM26 Touch on Nintendo Switch™ will complete this season’s lineup when it launches digitally from December 4th.

In FM26, football belongs to you. It’s where you change the game, create magical moments and write the stories that live in the mind long after the final whistle.

This version contains information that is still under approval process by right holders and may contain data that does not, at this time, accurately reflect real world data. For context, some club and player assets may be absent during this version.

*Different platforms may go live at different times.

**FM26 (PC) is available via the PC Game Pass service, while FM26 Console is available on Xbox via Xbox Game Pass.

***Visuals may vary depending on user hardware.