31 October 2025 Build 20624529 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve Heard You—Card Designs Are Getting a Full Makeover!

One of the most common pieces of feedback we’ve received has been about card visuals—and we’ve been listening. For a while now, we’ve been working behind the scenes to completely redesign every single card in the game.

Every creature now has three distinct evolution stages, each with its own fresh design.





