Hello!

Today marks a significant milestone: the release of the final chapter of Ruza!

With this update, the story comes to its intended conclusion. From its earliest prototype to this moment, the development of this project has been driven by a love for dark fantasy, atmosphere, and thoughtful design — and by the support of players who believed in its vision.

What The Final Update Includes

Final Story Chapter — concluding the narrative and answering long-standing mysteries

New Areas & Encounters — new boss battles that both fit thematically and gameplay wise

Enhanced Sound — news songs and audio refinements

Overall polish — fixed up previous areas with player feedback

This release represents the culmination of a decade of work, iteration, and community feedback. Whether you joined early or discovered the game recently, your time, insights, and encouragement have been invaluable.

A Message to the Steam Community

Thank you for exploring this world, sharing your thoughts, reporting issues, and offering support throughout development in the Steam Forums. Your passion and unconditional support have shaped the experience, and this final chapter stands as much on your contribution as on its design.

Moving Forward

Post-launch support will continue, including:

Minor patches and stability improvements

Quality-of-life adjustments based on player feedback

Next Game

While the story of Ruza has been brought to an end, the story of the universe continues!

Today marks the beginning of development on a brand-new RPG — a project shaped by a decade of game development experience. Ten years of iteration, feedback, late nights, breakthroughs, and the constant pursuit of atmosphere and immersion have prepared me for this next step.

This upcoming project is built with a clear vision: To create a more refined experience — one that expands on everything I’ve learned and pushes the boundaries of mood-driven RPG design.

What to expect

While details will be revealed over time, players can look forward to:

A darker fantasy world with a stronger narrative focus

Keep the banter and comedy of the character interactions

Alien environments and sound design

New gameplay systems built on lessons from Ruza's development

A refined visual and UI identity built by new tools

Early concept & prototype development has already started.

I look forward to sharing more as this new world awakens!

Best regards,

Stroj