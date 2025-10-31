• File Migration for v4 Readiness: To ensure your settings and profiles survive the glorious transition to v4, this version migrates all your existing settings and profile files to the secure location: \Documents\MouseMob-User.
• Consider this a polite eviction for your files; they're moving to a nicer neighborhood.
• The Bridge to v4: This is an intermediate release designed specifically for a safe and smooth transition to v4. Think of it as the sturdy scaffolding before the grand opening.
• Stability & Fixes: We've included numerous stability improvements and bug fixes to make the journey less bumpy.
• A Glimpse of the Future: Get a taste of what's coming! This version includes the SMART RECORDER feature, a direct reflection and early preview of v4's capabilities.😉
MouseMob v3.9.5 (Pre-Release for v4)
Update notes via Steam Community
