Happy Halloween everyone, we are so excited to finally be able to launch Echoes Of The Living in Early Access.

As you may know, we faced several last minute troubles that took us a lot of time to address. While working under tons of pressure I made some mistakes that corrupted the entire save system (Laura is really angry at me) instead of delaying the release we have been working really hard to provide some temporal fixes that will allow to play the game from start to finish, since this is an early access release it wouldn't make much of a sense to delay the release for this reason. I guess we are now considered a real early access game.

These are some of the temporal modifications we had to make to be able to release the game:

- Reached certain point in the game, the manual save system wil be replaced with a "Checkpoint" system to avoid softblocks. (You can still save manually for almost half of the game)

- Map system has been temporal disabled since it was linked to the Main Save System (later on it will display player location, door status and unresolved puzzles.

- Achievement system has been temporal disable for this same reason (we left a few achivements to test future fixes)

- Spanish Voices and Text will be released in the next few days (we got all files from our voice actors yesterday so it was impossible to make it in time)

- End Result Screen will only show the Ending you got and what you have unlocked. ( Later on it will display enemies killed, number of saves, time and healt items used)

I'm so sorry for all the trouble this may cause to players, and let you know that we are working non stop to make sure all the features are back to normal as soon as possible.