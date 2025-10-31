 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20624391 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Modding
Players can now enable mods by following simple instruction on the Discord #mods tab.

Patched issues:
Zens don't know what set pieces they need (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
There was a conspicuous lack of green scraps near Competence Cliff (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
Zens weren't prompted to speak to one another more than once
Zens were having trouble remembering each other's names

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3574801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link