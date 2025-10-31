Modding
Players can now enable mods by following simple instruction on the Discord #mods tab.
Patched issues:
Zens don't know what set pieces they need (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
There was a conspicuous lack of green scraps near Competence Cliff (COMMUNITY SUGGESTION)
Zens weren't prompted to speak to one another more than once
Zens were having trouble remembering each other's names
November Update
Update notes via Steam Community
