 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20624383 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build v2.0.1 - Early Access Halloween Patch

Happy Halloween! We are rolling out a set of bug fixes and a new minimize window button! We are currently underway with the refactor and the Mac build of NOODS!

🔨 Fixed Bugs:

  • Steam Achievements fix for updated API

  • Less crashing from windows interaction

  • Stopwatch and pomodoro timing bug

  • Halloween achievement working

🐝 Known Bugs:

  • On/off flag on certain alarms not saving state

  • Mailbox labels showing “NEW” and “READ”

😘 Requests:

  • Let us know if you get the Halloween achievement for Steam

📢 Community Shout-Outs:

  • Thanks for letting us know the Halloween steam achievement wasn’t working on Discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3388691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link