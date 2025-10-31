Build v2.0.1 - Early Access Halloween Patch

Happy Halloween! We are rolling out a set of bug fixes and a new minimize window button! We are currently underway with the refactor and the Mac build of NOODS!

🔨 Fixed Bugs:

Steam Achievements fix for updated API

Less crashing from windows interaction

Stopwatch and pomodoro timing bug

Halloween achievement working

🐝 Known Bugs:

On/off flag on certain alarms not saving state

Mailbox labels showing “NEW” and “READ”

😘 Requests:

Let us know if you get the Halloween achievement for Steam

📢 Community Shout-Outs: