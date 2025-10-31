Build v2.0.1 - Early Access Halloween Patch
Happy Halloween! We are rolling out a set of bug fixes and a new minimize window button! We are currently underway with the refactor and the Mac build of NOODS!
🔨 Fixed Bugs:
Steam Achievements fix for updated API
Less crashing from windows interaction
Stopwatch and pomodoro timing bug
Halloween achievement working
🐝 Known Bugs:
On/off flag on certain alarms not saving state
Mailbox labels showing “NEW” and “READ”
😘 Requests:
Let us know if you get the Halloween achievement for Steam
📢 Community Shout-Outs:
Thanks for letting us know the Halloween steam achievement wasn’t working on Discord!
Changed files in this update