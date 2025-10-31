Fixed an issue affecting the preference to show pictures of players and staff generated by the game.



Added a preference to switch between pre-generated or dynamically-generated player and staff images, improving performance options for lower-end hardware



Further fixes to matches freezing in single career



Various stability fixes



Updated translations



A smaller update is now live on Steam and Epic.A key element is the use of pre-generated player and staff images. Due to an in-game toggle not functioning as intended in previous builds, we've revised our approach as detailed in the changelist below. These changes give you greater control over how these images are displayed in FM26, especially important on lower-end devices which was the intention.We understand though that this lead to confusion, with some believing that all Newgen faces in the game are pre-determined. We want to emphasize that this is not the case – but through our adjustments you now have the ability to choose between pre-generated and dynamically generated player and staff images, granting you full control over these settings.As well as the above, we’ve managed to push several other fixes as part of this update which can be seen in the full changelist below: