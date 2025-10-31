Dear friend,

It is with great joy that I announce this: the Resize spell is here! Any decoration you can gather can now be made bigger or smaller by using the newest Resize spells available in your enchanted journal.

Please be aware that this small, but mighty spell has no limits - it is up to you and your creativity how to use it. This means that some small decorations will be pixelated if you choose to greatly increase their size; but pixel art is a playful medium as well, and I look forward to being inspired by your designs!

The Resize spell has been a popular request, and I hope that it will bring joy to many of you.

There are more new features on the way. I plan to collect them into a major update that will enchant the quiet journaling moments of the coming winter.

Once more, I want to thank you for visiting my enchanted cottage and for leaving me valuable feedback. Your reports are anonymous, so there is no way to thank you personally. But if you haven't already, I hope you will consider joining The Merry Fairy Discord server, a small, warm, and kind community of magical souls.

May you have a cozy and a little spooky Samhain/ Halloween!