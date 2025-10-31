Biggest Changes in This Update
- Reshuffle Tiles button transformed into a two phase button.
You have to click "Reveal Reshuffle Action" button in order to click "Shuffle Tiles" button. It will revert back to "Reveal Reshuffle Action" after a second.
- Three new levels added to "Magical Cats" serie.
- Keyboard Navigation added with limited features into Mirror Component.
You can use keyboard keys to solve puzzles. See explanation below.
Keyboard Navigation
- Arrow Keys: Moves secret tile in the direction of arrow.
Note: You may prefer Show Puzzle Secret option to make secret tile visible in order to prevent confusion caused by movement of the visible tile at the opposite direction.
- Space Keys: Skips the current Narrative or Picture interaction screen.
You can still read the narratives in the Stories screen after you acquire them.
Note: Show Narrative option will be set to off by default after this patch for new players. If you are an old player you will have to disable narratives from the Options screen.
If you think the default should be on, please open a discussion on the community hub about this subject.
Bug Fixes in This Update
- Music stops after the first loop finishes : Fixed
Enjoy the new features, fixes and cats!
