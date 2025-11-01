 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20624279 Edited 1 November 2025 – 15:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers!

In today’s patch, as promised, we’re introducing the ability to repaint your fuel trailer!



Now you can match the colors of all your vehicles to your personal taste and give your fleet a unique style.





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Have you seen the latest devlog for Car Cleaner Simulator?

