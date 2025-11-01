Hey Car Dealers!In today’s patch, as promised, we’re introducing the ability to repaint your fuel trailer!
Now you can match the colors of all your vehicles to your personal taste and give your fleet a unique style.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Have you seen the latest devlog for Car Cleaner Simulator?
