 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20624252 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello everyone,

We just released a Beyond Eden 1.3.0 version.

From this version you can play the game in Brazilian Portuguese. That means Beyond Eden is now playable in a total of five languages!

To celebrate the addition of the new language to the game, there’s a 30% off sale on Steam.

Beyond Eden (Store page)

Beyond Eden: Dear Edward (Store page)

Steam sale ends 14 May.

Also, the demo version is also available in Brazilian Portuguese from now on!

Finally, we thank the Moonlight Delights for the wonderful work.

Changed files in this update

Beyond Eden Content Depot 632801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link