Hello everyone,

We just released a Beyond Eden 1.3.0 version.

From this version you can play the game in Brazilian Portuguese. That means Beyond Eden is now playable in a total of five languages!

To celebrate the addition of the new language to the game, there’s a 30% off sale on Steam.

Beyond Eden (Store page)

Beyond Eden: Dear Edward (Store page)

Steam sale ends 14 May.

Also, the demo version is also available in Brazilian Portuguese from now on!

Finally, we thank the Moonlight Delights for the wonderful work.