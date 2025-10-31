 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20624178 Edited 31 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes & Changes

  • Adjusted and balanced overall sound levels
  • Online camera now keeps your character centered, making it easier to see your position during matches
  • Fixed a bug where the round timer could get stuck at 00:00 and the game wouldn’t end
  • Added safeguards for UI and audio when using the Steam Overlay, game audio now pauses when the application loses focus
  • Champagne particle effects are now synced across all online players
  • Added vertical offset to thrown objects, they should now aim more accurately at the opponent’s head or body
  • Fixed an issue where private lobbies would automatically switch to public mode after a match ended
  • Fixed a time desynchronization issue when round settings were applied before all players had connected
  • The Steam Overlay now properly disables in-game input while active

Changed files in this update

Depot 3734381
