Bug Fixes & Changes
- Adjusted and balanced overall sound levels
- Online camera now keeps your character centered, making it easier to see your position during matches
- Fixed a bug where the round timer could get stuck at 00:00 and the game wouldn’t end
- Added safeguards for UI and audio when using the Steam Overlay, game audio now pauses when the application loses focus
- Champagne particle effects are now synced across all online players
- Added vertical offset to thrown objects, they should now aim more accurately at the opponent’s head or body
- Fixed an issue where private lobbies would automatically switch to public mode after a match ended
- Fixed a time desynchronization issue when round settings were applied before all players had connected
- The Steam Overlay now properly disables in-game input while active
