- Added colors to the labels on input controls
- Added background to input controls Accel, Brake, Clutch and Handbrake so you could determine how far it was pressed easier.
- Modified max speed/shift display, the large blue speed that would show near the bottom center to Current Gear/Shift Ind. It will display the current gear for one second when the shift point is reached (red number) or when you change gears (white number).
- Added an Event timer you can turn on/off in the main menu
- Event timer Title allows you to edit the event name by clicking it, typing and then hitting enter of clicking off of it.
- Event timer Time allows you to edit it by clicking the time and typing an number of minutes and then hitting enter of clicking off of it.
- Event timer allows Reset to last time and a play/pause.
- Removed outdated social media links and added the developer to the credits.
Update notes for v1.10.5
