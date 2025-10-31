 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20624176 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added colors to the labels on input controls
  • Added background to input controls Accel, Brake, Clutch and Handbrake so you could determine how far it was pressed easier.
  • Modified max speed/shift display, the large blue speed that would show near the bottom center to Current Gear/Shift Ind. It will display the current gear for one second when the shift point is reached (red number) or when you change gears (white number).
  • Added an Event timer you can turn on/off in the main menu
    - Event timer Title allows you to edit the event name by clicking it, typing and then hitting enter of clicking off of it.
    - Event timer Time allows you to edit it by clicking the time and typing an number of minutes and then hitting enter of clicking off of it.
    - Event timer allows Reset to last time and a play/pause.
    - Removed outdated social media links and added the developer to the credits.

