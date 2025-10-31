Other fixes/changes:
- Fix map issue causing minimap to not scale or follow properly. The fix for this also fixes the party UI duplication bug
- Remove colliders from trees in Sun Vale causing people to fall through the ground. (Temp fix; the trees need to be replaced)
- Fix terrain flickering in Serbule Hills
- Recipes to improve mastercrafted hammer or club have been split into two recipes, one for hammer and one for club. The previously-existing recipe applies to hammers and the new recipe for clubs is in loot
- The recipe "Blacksmithing: Improve Prophesied or Foretold Staff via Crafting" has become a Carpentry recipe
- Fix bug with mod "If attack kills an enemy via direct damage, gain X Power and Hasten Current Reuse Timer of Pound To Slag -Y", it now properly affects Pound to Slag
- Zhia Lian Whimsical Challenge changes
- Main tier quests now require 250 items
- New set of quests that only require 125 items for low population time slots
- Added special display icon for the Serbule Spider Invasion to note when the event is in progress
