Patch 1.0.5 Part 1 is now live!



This is part 1 of two patches being deployed this weekend. The second part will happen on Sunday with more balance changes, bug fixes and UI improvements.





New Features

Added the planet NICAOS. This planet gets a randomized set of 25 actions, 10 modules and 30 cores with every extinction event!

Default enemy difficulty has been adjusted, and they now start with a danger value 🦑

If there are 3 or more player made creatures in a depth, the default creatures will now also be removed on the public galaxy. Additionally, private galaxies now only need 2 player made creatures for this to happen.





Balance Changes

This set of balance changes mainly aims to give defensive and neutral cores some small health buff while decreasing the health that the more aggressive cores provide. Additionally my aim is that each core should always provide the creature with a benefit, even if it already has a copy. This patch fixes that for Adaptable Armor and Proximity. In the second part of the patch Ambush and Companion will also be reworked to achieve that goal.

Adaptable Armor: Additional copies of this core increase the reset time until you take damage by 5 seconds. 🦑

Proximity: Health decreased to 3 (down from 5). When picked, adds 2 Proximity modules for each proximity core to the inventory (including this one). 🦑

Colossus: Health increased to 12 (up from 10), now also decreases speed of all movement actions by 1.

Spiral: Bubble speed increased to +6 (up from +5)

Healthy: Health increased to 14 (up from 12)

Juggler: Health decreased to 2 (down from 5)

Swift: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Larval: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Anchor: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Pacifist: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Dwarf: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Time Bomb: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Matryoshka: Health increased to 6 (up from 5)

Nourished: Health increased to 5 (up from 3)

Fast Forward: Health increased to 4 (up from 3)

Pinball: Health decreased to 2 (down from 4)

Bounty Hunter: Health decreased to 2 (down from 3)

Vigor: Health increased to 8 (up from 6)

Remedy: Health increased to 6 (up from 3)

Purity: Health increased to 4 (up from 3)

Collector: Health gained per 10 actions increased to 12 (up from 10)

Artillery: Health decreased to 0 (down from 2), PROJECTILE actions damage increased to +2 (up from +1)

🦑: community suggestions or bug reports

